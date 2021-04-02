Share the truth















There have been plenty of bad takes on Georgia’s voter law. It has been called “racist” because persons of color are allegedly less capable of meeting the very basic requirements. It has been called “voter suppression” since making it harder to cheat suppresses illegal votes. Now, it’s being called too complicated for your average voter who may or may not be able to find the right number on their driver’s license.

That’s the latest argument by Democrat activist and attorney Marc Elias. On Twitter, he noted that mail-in ballots will require a driver’s license number to but put on the application. That means voters will have to determine which long series of numbers are the right one. The proper number to put on as a driver’s license number is clearly marked “DL NO,” but according to Elias, some people will not be able to figure that out. He even gave an example:

This is typical leftist elitism in which a Democrat thinks they’re making a valid argument when in reality they’re insulting someone’s intelligence. Clearly, anyone who is as careful as they should be with something as important as a vote will be able to make the proper selection before mailing in their ballot. But Elias doesn’t see it that way. After all, his target audience is people he believes are stupid.

Twitter reacted accordingly:

Rob Schmitt said, “I’m pretty sure if you can’t figure out your DL number you shouldn’t be voting. I’m also pretty sure this clown and the rest of Dems clearly don’t think much of their voting base.”

I’m pretty sure if you can’t figure out your DL number you shouldn’t be voting. I’m also pretty sure this clown and the rest of Dems clearly don’t think much of their voting base. https://t.co/gHw6HL0WFX — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 2, 2021

Emersen Lee noted, “the ability to read is cross cultural btw.”

Well, this double minority would read the directions and make sure she picked the right number. The ability to read is cross cultural btw 😂😉 https://t.co/nxRFConoGI — 🥃☠️Emersen “Yes I speak English🙄” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) April 2, 2021

Buzz Patterson wondered about travelers in the state.

Yeah, I got it. Are you saying minorities in Georgia don’t “got it?”How in the hell does anybody get on a flight in that state?! https://t.co/ylY8iQuSph — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 2, 2021

Kurt Schlichter said what many of us were thinking.

Every single Democrat argument against voter ID boils down to insulting the intelligence of black people. https://t.co/DddkgNDW18 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 2, 2021

Tim Murtaugh called it “the new Jim Crow.”

Democrats believe that the act of writing down a driver’s license number is too difficult for absentee voters. This is what they call “the new Jim Crow.” Their incredible hyperbole and outright misrepresentation of Georgia’s new law reveal that their criticisms are not serious. https://t.co/3tjCZuknOz — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) April 2, 2021

Our EIC said Democrats are trying to protect us from our own stupidity as usual.

Ah, the good ol' "You're Probably Stupid So We Need To Protect You From Your Own Stupidity" argument. https://t.co/UkPM0CNxtV — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 2, 2021

Jeff Charles thanked God for white progressives.

Thank God for white progressives. They are always looking out for us poor, dumb negroes who can't figure out how to find out driver's license number. What would we do without them? https://t.co/6EhGzKLcnm — Jeff Charles The Texas COVID Ghost (@JeffOnTheRight) April 2, 2021

Democrats like Marc Elias want you to know they think you’re stupid. They want you to embrace your stupidity and allow them to protect you from it. Any arguments to the contrary will be deemed racist.

