Pick a progressive. Any of them. Pick one from Hollywood, Washington DC, or mainstream media. The vast majority of them promote two agendas simultaneously. On one hand, they embrace the #MeToo narrative that’s intended to stop sexual assaults. On the other hand, they promote the open borders agenda in which millions of migrants are to take long treks to cross the southern border of the United States to claim asylum.

These are contradictory agendas. By its nature, the #MeToo movement is supposed to protect women. But reality on the ground for migrants who are smuggled across the border is so horrific, we won’t publish the stories we’re hearing from border patrol agents. Their tales of women and especially the thousands of unaccompanied young girls being trafficked by cartel coyotes are absolutely heartbreaking.

It’s almost certainly worse than most Americans can imagine. They travel thousands of miles, mostly by foot, and they are expected to participate in the pleasures of their “guides” who have been paid thousands of dollars to get them to America. Those who fight back are often murdered and left in the desert. Those who suffer through the journey and make it to America are broken.

According to a report by progressive Huffington Post in 2017, nearly 80% of women and girls are raped along the way. Things improved during the Trump administration as policies halted a majority of potential migrants from suffering through the journey, but the Biden administration has opened the gates and put out the welcome mat. Now, the horrors are back. According to The Gateway Pundit:

A shocking Fusion investigation in 2017 revealed that 80% of Central American women and girls were raped crossing Mexico into the United States. Today Joe Biden and Democrats are pushing unlimited illegal immigration into the United States. No children will be returned back home they said.

And as a result of this 2 million illegal aliens and fake refugees are expected to flood across the US southern border this year. And 80% of the women coming up through Mexico can expect to be raped or sexually assaulted. Ben Swann reported on this stunning figure this week.

What few are reporting on is speculation that the Biden administration as well as organizations like George Soros’ Open Society Foundations are on the ground in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador pushing residents to make the journey. They have their own selfish reasons for wanting the flood gates to remain open for as long as possible, but they reportedly do not warn these people of the horrors they will face along the way.

Again, this is all speculation from people who research such things, people who wish to remain anonymous out of fear from these groups. But it jibes. The only viable alternative is that husbands and parents are aware that their women and girls will be gang raped nightly for weeks and they’re okay with that. I refuse to accept that as possible.

All the while, the “compassionate” leftists in America are calling for Biden’s open borders policies to get even looser. People like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can do photo-ops pretending to be concerned about “kids in cages,” but they say nothing about the gang rapes that get their de facto approval when they encourage migrants to be smuggled into the country.

Cognitive dissonance is common among “woke” progressives. The mental gymnastics necessary to encourage migrants to experience sexual horrors at the hands of their “guides” is utterly sickening.

