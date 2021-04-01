Share the truth















Does anyone else remember when we were told that it was only going to be 15 days to slow the spread? I’m not going to lie it was a super weird experience for myself. Last March I was way sicker than I ever remember being for a long time in my life. Now, I have no idea if it was Wu-Flu or not, and I never went in to get tested because the virus was still only going on in the coasts as well as in China.

My wife was equally as ill the week before me, and sure enough, as soon as she got better I got hit with whatever it was like a ton of bricks. As soon as I started coughing my wife threw me in our spare bedroom where I slept for what seemed like an eternity, sleeping from sun up to sun down for almost a solid two weeks. Then the stupid happened, you know our sound guy Huey? Well, he texted me while I was starting to recover asking me if I needed anything from the store because they are getting absolutely wiped out. As I drove his way to the store, I got a phone call from my boss at the time stating that I’ll be working from home till this all blows over. I just woke up in a nightmare, “What in the world is going on?!”

I got to the store and it was absolutely packed, I loaded up with as many dried goods and meat that I could fit in my pantry and freezer. All the toilet paper was practically gone, It was like I woke up to some sort of third world country where the bread lines ran out of bread.

So, after getting back home, I had a moment to gather my thoughts, and do some reading up on what in the world I just woke up to, and my conclusion has changed a little since then, but not enough to be noteworthy. This virus was nothing more than just another over hyped flu. If the media would have just chilled out and told people to take some minor precautions, then I wouldn’t have had to beat an old lady with a stick to get my hands on some precious toilet paper. It was the start of a government takeover like we have never seen before within America.

There was a reason for government officials to create a mass panic among the people. They used a disease that I believe was created by China to reset the markets and to analyze how the world reacted to a biological attack. The Left was not about to let a tragedy go to waste and disappoint their Chinese overlords.

Due to the lack of information at hand and the mass hysteria, the borders were closed, and we were told to quarantine for 15 days to help slow the spread. It was all about ensuring the hospitals wouldn’t be overran with patience coming down with the virus, as well as running out of ventilators. We were told by Fauci not to wear masks and that they were useless and we should save them for the medical professionals that needed them. I can’t really blame anyone at this point, the virus was so new, and the information coming in was so vast and contradicting due to how young it was.

What got me going though, was that this “lock-down” stretched past the 15 day point, way past the 15 day point. We were told to remain in our homes, when we were starting to understand that the fatality rate wasn’t all that high, and that herd immunity was on the table as a very viable option. Schools remained closed even though children being affected by this virus was so absolutely minimal it was almost zero. This turned into nothing more than the government attempting to see how much power they could take from the American people out of fear.

Men and women lost their jobs, their livelihoods, their purpose, leading to suicide rates skyrocketing as people lost the ability to take care of their families. The saddest part of all this is that children began to kill themselves more and more after being isolated from the world and away from the schools and their friends. We began to dehumanize one another by wearing the oh so sacred masks that Fauci now deemed life altering in public.

We began treating one another as infectious germ bags rather than the friendly neighbor down the street. If you didn’t wear a mask, you were an outcast ripe for the picking by the leftist mob, waiting eagerly to sink their claws into the next victim while drooling for acceptance from their “woke” brothers and sisters. The masks became not a symbol of help, but as a symbol of obedience to your government masters, and you will submit or you will not eat. So the story goes in some places.

It’s now been over a year since we locked down, and it’s way past time to say enough is enough. A vaccine has come to light faster than ever recorded in history thanks to “Operation Warp Speed” from the Trump administration. Those most at risk to the virus now have the ability to lower their chances of contracting Wu-Flu dramatically.

Myself being young and a bit skeptical of the vaccine will be totally fine contracting the Kung Flu, and fighting it off, if I haven’t already. The fact of the matter is, it’s time to get back to normal, we have nothing to be afraid of anymore. The more masks Fauci tells you to wear, the longer you have to quarantine after taking the vaccine, the longer you have to remain locked up inside your home is nothing more than a political ploy to force you to bow before your political masters. Enough is enough, we are social creatures meant for one another company, the divide this virus has caused has done nothing more but please China. It’s time that We The People take back our country and remind our political leaders that they work for us. We do not sacrifice our freedoms for someones false sense of safety, no, instead we take our freedoms and we push forward.

We allow the innovation of our brothers and sisters to develop new vaccines and cures unhindered, we allow the creative minds of America to prosper, and the sweat and blood to flow from our working class so they may earn for their families with pride, knowing that they are the reason we live in warm sheltered homes. My fellow Americans, I plead with you to remember that we are not the descendants of fearful men.

