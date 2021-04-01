Share the truth















The New York state senate just passed a bill that will allow government officials to apprehend and indefinitely detain people who are considered a threat to the public based on their health status. And it’s not just sick people, either. If the bill becomes law, they will be able to detain contacts of those who have been infected.

As Daniel Horowitz from The Blaze noted, this is how American concentration camps get started.

NY Senate just passed concentration camp bill https://t.co/LA6uPSFHNY — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) April 1, 2021

Assembly Bill A416 “relates to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potentially dangerous to the public health.” I would say you can’t make this up but people like Aldous Huxley and George Orwell came close.

Here’s how the opening of the bill reads with emphasis added:

AN ACT to amend the public health law, in relation to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potentially dangerous to the public health

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, REPRESENTED IN SENATE AND ASSEMBLY, DO ENACT AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The public health law is amended by adding a new section 2120-a to read as follows:

§ 2120-A. REMOVAL AND DETENTION OF CASES, CONTACTS AND CARRIERS WHO ARE OR MAY BE A DANGER TO PUBLIC HEALTH; OTHER ORDERS. 1. THE PROVISIONS OF THIS SECTION SHALL BE UTILIZED IN THE EVENT THAT THE GOVERNOR DECLARES A STATE OF HEALTH EMERGENCY DUE TO AN EPIDEMIC OF ANY COMMUNICABLE DISEASE.

2. UPON DETERMINING BY CLEAR AND CONVINCING EVIDENCE THAT THE HEALTH OF OTHERS IS OR MAY BE ENDANGERED BY A CASE, CONTACT OR CARRIER, OR SUSPECTED CASE, CONTACT OR CARRIER OF A CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT, IN THE OPINION OF THE GOVERNOR, AFTER CONSULTATION WITH THE COMMISSIONER, MAY POSE AN IMMINENT AND SIGNIFICANT THREAT TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH RESULTING IN SEVERE MORBIDITY OR HIGH MORTALITY, THE GOVERNOR OR HIS OR HER DELEGEE, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE COMMISSIONER OR THE HEADS OF LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS, MAY ORDER THE REMOVAL AND/OR DETENTION OF SUCH A PERSON OR OF A GROUP OF SUCH PERSONS BY ISSUING A SINGLE ORDER, IDENTIFYING SUCH PERSONS EITHER BY NAME OR BY A REASONABLY SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION OF THE INDIVIDUALS OR GROUP BEING DETAINED. SUCH PERSON OR GROUP OF PERSONS SHALL BE DETAINED IN A MEDICAL FACILITY OR OTHER APPROPRIATE FACILITY OR PREMISES DESIGNATED BY THE GOVERNOR OR HIS OR HER DELEGEE AND COMPLYING WITH SUBDIVISION FIVE OF THIS SECTION.

In essence, if the Governor or his designated health czars deem a person to be potentially infected with a disease that has an undisclosed fatality rate, that person can be detained in a facility of the official’s choosing. Any person who has had contact with the potentially infected person can also be detained in the same manner.

But it gets worse. This bill isn’t specifically for those who are known to be potentially infected. It can also apply to groups who are designated as potentially infected. This bill grants the power to the Governor and his czars to declare a wide variety of circumstances to be worthy of indefinite detention, aka quarantine. For example, if someone is potentially infected with a dangerous disease and they went to a bar, the Governor could declare that anyone who was at the bar that night should be detained until they are cleared.

There is supposed to be a 72-hour limit, but only applies to people who have been determined to be uninfected. If someone has been infected, they can be held until they are deemed to be clear. This opens the door to indefinite detention, particularly for diseases that remain in one’s system for extended periods of time. Covid-19, for example, has been shown to allow infections to persist for over a month after a person is first exposed. Mutated variants of the disease could hypothetically extend their contagious period for much longer.

What we’re seeing with this bill is the birth of American concentration camps. That is not hyperbole. The discretion of the Governor is absolute in this bill. The fascism in this if it becomes law is unquestionable.

