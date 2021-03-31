Share the truth















Joe Biden’s presidency is by far the most progressive administration in American history. One of the targets of Biden’s team is stripping us of our Second Amendment rights. The ramifications of this, if fully implemented, will create a much more dangerous America where law-abiding citizens will be helpless to defend themselves. We cannot allow the Biden administration to succeed in taking away our right to bear arms.

The Left is doing everything they can to take guns away from law-abiding citizens, which will ensure that only the government and criminals will be armed, which is a bad combination for Americans. The argument coming from these anti-gun Leftists are that we should allow law enforcement to “do their job,” all while pushing to defund the police. It’s a contradictory stance that seems to go right over the heads of Democrats.

Stephen Willeford is someone whose personal experience disproves these talking points, as he was someone who was armed and prepared to protect those around him. Had Stephen not been allowed to own a firearm, as Biden and the Democrats want, who knows how many more people would’ve died within that church at the hands of the deranged mass shooter. During this episode of Freedom One-On-One, Stephen shares his experience from that day.

Often times, Democrats are terrified of guns because they are not trained and assume that very few people are actually trained in using a firearm. That is usually because they are congregating in major cities, where gun ownership is not as prevalent. However, Stephen discusses the importance of firearm training, and it’s actually more widespread than the mainstream media would lead you to believe.

Let’s continue to counter the narrative put out there by the Left. The answer to mass shootings is not less guns. Instead, it’s going to be more guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens that are trained and prepared.

