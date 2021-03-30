Share the truth















The GateKeepers Publishing recently published the book Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America. One of the chapters tackled the issue of single-issue voting, which was written by Pastor Ken Peters, who is the pastor of both Patriot Church and The Church at Planned Parenthood.

Many mainstream pastors have criticized conservative Christians for voting Republican because of being pro-life, claiming that it’s wrong to be single-issue voters. During this episode of Conversations with Jeff, as well as in his chapter in Church & State, Ken exposes the flawed logic of this line of thinking and how this marginalization of abortion is contributing to the American Holocaust.

Ever since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States of America back in 2016, mainstream Evangelicalism has shifted towards progressive Christianity. What once was a staunch conservative voting block are now parroting talking points from Bernie Sanders and AOC. Unfortunately, one of those issues getting marginalized is the vitally important injustice of our time: abortion.

Many pastors, including Mark Dever, Jonathan Leeman and Thabiti Anyabwile have been critical of Christians who refuse to vote Democrat because of their pro-abortion stance. They’ve labelled us all “single-issue voters” and proceeded to condemn this kind of thinking. They’ll even redefine what it means to be pro-life, changing the definition from being one of defending life in the womb to promoting leftist social justice talking points such as amnesty, racial reparations and climate change.

Pastor Ken Peters has been making the case that Christians need to be single issue voters as long as this American Holocaust is occurring. Millions of babies are being aborted on an ongoing basis, with no end in sight. The thought that this should not be priority number one for believers when they go to the ballot box is mind-boggling.

When it comes to politics, we can discuss and debate many issues, agreeing to disagree with our opponents. However, when it comes to abortion, this needs to be a non-negotiable. If you are pro-abortion, that needs to be a non-starter. We cannot vote for someone who is promoting abortion and Planned Parenthood.

If you would like to read further on this topic, Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America is available to purchase here. This book includes chapters by authors such as Pastor Greg Locke, Denise McAllister, Dr Michael Brown, JD Rucker, Pastor Cary Gordon, Dr Bobby Lopez and many other strong Conservative voices, including Pastor Ken Peters. Use code JEFF at checkout for 10% off.