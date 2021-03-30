Share the truth















Vaccine passports are coming. They’re the loophole around the Constitution through which government can “encourage” people to get the Covid vaccines if they want to be able to operate in the world. While most seem to believe this is just an effort to promote the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from spreading, there are clear scientific indications that things are not necessarily what they seem.

To Lt. General Tom McInerney, this presents a true national security threat. This is a new revelation for the General based on meetings he has had in the past couple of weeks. Unfortunately, he did not receive this information until after he had already taken the first jab.

“I’ve already had one shot, and last week I was going to get my second shot,” he told me on the latest episode of NOQ Report. “I had a call from a doctor who advised me not to get that.”

Like the General, many of us have taken a personal approach to the vaccines. I’m not an “anti-vaxxer” per se, but I do believe wholeheartedly in two aspects of vaccinations. First, I believe in transparency and thorough testing, neither of which have been associated with the rushed vaccines that are now in circulation despite none of them receiving FDA approval. The second thing I believe about vaccines is that they need to be personal choices. Nobody should be compelled in any way, whether through government or private company mandates, to take any particular vaccine.

General McInerney received the warning from a doctor he knew just before going in for his second jab.

“I took her word for it and I started doing some research,” he said. “She was very helpful. She set it up, just before we had our meeting, and I had a meeting with six doctors to discuss the issue.”

What these doctors told him was striking. They not only warned him of the challenges with these vaccines but also gave him some points to make when talking to others, including on interviews like the one we had. One important piece of information that needs to get out there is that these vaccines are not technically vaccines. They are experimental pseudo-vaccines that do not operate with dead or dormant components of the target coronavirus.

“First of all, this is an experimental vaccine,” the General said. “People must understand that. Case-in-point: I was told by a doctor that a lady died two weeks ago right after she got the shot and her insurance company would not meet their obligations because they said that is an experimental vaccine.”

Another important thing to remember is that these have not gone through the rigorous testing necessary to receive FDA approval. They are allowed to be distributed through emergency order only, and that should concern us all. Whether one trusts the need and efficacy of these vaccines or not, it should still give us pause that the standard testing and safety protocols have not been met.

Neither Lt. Gen. McInerney nor I are medical doctors, but we both talk to doctors on a regular basis. I’ll be interviewing three this week alone. But it’s important that we and others continue to talk about this issue because it is no longer just about healthcare. It’s about freedom. It’s about the authoritarians rising. It’s about a dystopian future in which the Chinese Communist Party, the globalists, and other forces bent on our destruction work within the confines of our own government to bring us to heel.

“I am a retired lieutenant general who was a fighter pilot,” he said. “I am a warfighter. Medicine is not business, JD, but national security is. And I believe this has crossed-over into the national security arena.”

The most obvious national security threat is the liberty component. Once we, as a people, agree to nonsensical notions like “vaccine passports” in order to live our lives, we are no longer a Constitutional republic. And that’s not just an issue pertaining to freedom. It’s a pathway through which the evil forces arrayed against us can act towards our demise.

“It is an experimental vaccine and is continuing to break,” the General said. “Nobody is saying that. They’re encouraging… as a matter of fact they’re forcing people in some cases. If you want to keep your job, medical personnel, then you’ve got to get the shots.”

The doctors that he has been conferring with gave him four points they asked him to make through the course of the various interviews that he does:

Make Covid-19 vaccines purely voluntary and a personal, private medical decision Allow Covid-19 Prophylactic treatments to be more readily available Provide early multi-drug treatments for acute Covid-19 in high-risk patients and those who present severe symptoms Track among the military Covid-19 cases that recovered and consider antibody and t-cell direct testing, then operate with Covid-recovered patients

That last point is novel, at least for me. With speculation that the vaccines could render people more susceptible to future variants of the coronavirus that are more deadly, it’s important for a contingency within the military that accounts for non-targeted, widespread incapacitation. This is arguably the most alarming national security threat we’re facing today; a military in which people in key positions are taken out through the rapid spread of a future powerful variant is troubling. We need contingencies.

All of this combines for a very grim picture, one in which the draconian mandates we’re seeing planted today will become commonplace in the near future.

“It is 1984,” Lt. Gen. McInerney said. “There are too many indicators coming in for people to ignore. This is changing everything we do and most Americans are terrified if they don’t have a mask on because the government has now got control of them.”

We referenced a video by Jamie Glasov in which he interviewed Dr. Carrie Madej. I strongly encourage you watch the interview (as soon as you’re done listening to my interview with the General, of course).

At the end of the day, this comes down to authoritarianism. Concepts that were once foreign to us are now becoming the new normal. On social media, for example, one will get brutally attacked for even mentioning concerns about lockdowns or vaccine passports. Some of this is driven by the growing number of Americans who crave being told what to do and how to live, but at least some of it can be attributed to the shills employed by various entities, including the CCP.

This is why it’s so important for cognizant Americans to speak out now about the vaccine passports as well as the other radical control mechanisms being put into place. We are at a precipice. It wouldn’t take a whole lot to push this nation over the edge and into a police state where government takes the reins over every aspect of our lives.

“They’re making a very swift and bold play for complete control,” the General said. “The passport was well thought out. They’ve got a game plan and the passport was part of that game plan.

“We must resist that.”

It’s important to understand not just who the enemies are but also what is motivating them. It’s easy to assume that this is all driven by profits, that Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Government are combining forces to enrich themselves. But it’s much worse than that. There’s a deeper, more nefarious agenda at play, as the General alluded to near the end of our discussion. We’re seeing The Great Reset manifesting.

“They people that did this had certain other interests in mind in the pharmaceutical companies, not just to make money,” he said. “There’s something bigger there. The influence of the CCP in these pharmaceutical companies is much larger than we thought. I think they’ve made a deal with the devil.”

The word needs to get out that things are not what they seem. Vaccine passports, blind compliance, acceptance of this new normal—we’re witnessing the rapidly growing seeds of our downfall being planted right in front of us.

Watch the interview on Rumble or Locals, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

