Retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Buzz Patterson has seen his share of Commanders-in-Chief. He came in under President Ronald Reagan and left under President George W. Bush. Under President Bill Clinton, Col. Patterson carried the “nuclear football,” a severe responsibility that very few Americans have had to take on. What he’s seeing with the military today is disturbing.

In the two months and a week since Joe Biden was inaugurated, we have witnessed a transformation in the priorities of the United States military. It has been drastic and the effects have been easily seen. But it didn’t start with Biden. It didn’t even start with Barack Obama, though there was a huge push by that administration to make the military more “woke.” According to Patterson, the transformation began earlier.

“I think the Clinton’s started this process where they started using the military as a social engineering petri dish,” he said. “George W. Bush did a pretty decent job kind of holding that at bay. And then, of course, when Obama came in the floodgates were opened.”

Many have asserted what we’re seeing today is more than a continuation of the Obama policies. They’ve taken it further and infected our military leaders with a truly dangerous mindset.

“What we’re seeing today is the Obama military, the Obama Pentagon leadership that’s been reinstated by Joe Biden,” Col. Patterson continued. “Even some of our most incredible and strong military commands like U.S. Special Operations Command are bending to the wokeness culture.”

According to Newsmax:

The Biden administration’s new head of diversity and inclusion at the Pentagon’s Special Operations Command has been reassigned amid a military investigation of divisive and politically exclusionary social media posts.

Richard Torres-Estrada posted a June 20 photo comparison of former President Donald Trump holding a Bible outside a church to former Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler, a military spokesman told CNN on Monday.

Also, in a February post that was public until Monday, Torres-Estrada posted a Facebook meme suggesting Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was “MISSING” amid the Texas power outages and his ballyhooed travel to Cancun, Mexico. Torres-Estrada’s hiring was announced Thursday, making his stay in the post short-lived after he started in the role earlier in the month.

Special Operations Command tweeted last week:

“USSOCOM welcomes our new Chief of Diversity & Inclusion, Mr. Richard Torres-Estrada. We look forward to his contribution in enhancing the capabilities and effectiveness of #SOF through diversity of talent, helping us recruit the best of the best. #QuietProfessionals”

Torres-Estrada’s reassignment is pending the investigation of his posts, according to Special Operations Command spokesman Kenneth McGraw to CNN. This command oversees special operations for the most elite units in the U.S. military, including the Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, and Delta Force.

In the latest episode of NOQ Report, Col. Patterson called out the military that he once called his home. It isn’t the warfighters or the “old school” leaders who concern him, but the way decisions are being made from a social justice perspective in the military is his biggest concern. They are politicizing the military in ways that we have never seen in the past, even under Obama.

“The fact that uniformed officials are using official social media accounts to go after people like Tucker Carlson or to go after political figures, that’s not who the military is, and that’s not what we want as a military,” he said.

The mission has not changed in the minds of our soldiers, but it may be changing. Pressure from the Pentagon under the Biden administration is compelling many proud members of our military to refocus on issues that do not have anything to do with their purpose of protecting our nation.

“Military exists to project force… lethal force when necessary around the globe,” he said. “It is not designed to be an all-inclusive ‘everyone gets to play’ kind of club. That’s not who the military is nor should it ever be.”

Col. Patterson isn’t just on Twitter ranting about these things. He will be running for office again soon. As soon as California figures out redistricting, he will be announcing his candidacy for a congressional seat. When asked about running for Governor of California, he noted that it’s not on his radar yet. His congressional campaign is top priority right now.

Strategic military superiority for the United States must be maintained, and doing so means keeping laser-focused on the mission. There is no place for “woke” considerations by those charged with our national defense.

