We’ve seen a major uptick in rhetoric surrounding “anti-Asian” hate crimes. The key to that sentence is “rhetoric.” That’s not to say I don’t believe there is a rise in anti-Asian hate, but the narrative is that it’s coming from white supremacists. Mainstream media and Big Tech point to President Trump calling Covid-19 the “Wuhan Flu” or the “China Virus” as the reason for this hatred.

It may be true that sentiment towards Asian-Americans is more negative than usual thanks to the virus released by the Chinese Communist Party in late 2019, but the reality on the ground is very different from what we’re seeing in the news. They may point to the Atlanta shootings two weeks ago as their example of anti-Asian hate crimes, but that’s disingenuous. There is very little circumstantial evidence to this notion. Even the FBI and local police have indicated they do not believe race played a role in the alleged shooter’s motives.

What we’re seeing is a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes… mostly coming from the left. Anecdotal reports seem to show almost invariably that it is persons of color who are attacking Asian-Americans the most. As I mentioned in the latest episode of NOQ Report, this is nothing new. It’s just accentuated by the rise in frequency, but the sources remain the same.

One perfect example that works in microcosm with my point comes from The Post Millennial:

A Black Lives Matter activist and fervent Democrat Party supporter is accused of committing anti-Asian hate crimes in Seattle.

King County prosecutors charged 51-year-old Christopher Allen Hamner, of SeaTac, Wash., with a felony hate crime for targeting multiple Asian victims on two separate occasions in March. Hamner, who is mixed-race, is accused of threatening women and children of Asian background as young as five years old with racial slurs.

On March 16, Hamner allegedly harassed a woman while she was in her car with two children, ages five and 10.

Pamela Cole, the victim, alleged in a Facebook post that Hamner yelled, “F— you, Asian bitch!” She says he jumped out of his vehicle and started “punching his fist together” before throwing projectiles at her car. She called the police.Three days later on March 19, Hamner allegedly cut off two Asian women with his sedan near a supermarket, blocked traffic in the middle of the road and screamed similar profanities at them. Hamner then got out of his car, charged at the victims who were driving together and launched an object at them, the probable cause affidavit cites. Jenny Wong, one of the victims, posted photos and video of her encounter with Hamner on Instagram.

The Seattle Police Department arrested Hamner on Thursday. His bail is set at $75,000. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility for the felony hate crime charge plus three additional counts of malicious harassment.

The videos and accusations against Hamner have been surprising for some given his reputation as a staunch BLM and racial-justice activist in the Seattle-area.

In June 2020, Hamner participated in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), where BLM and Antifa extremists seized six blocks of city property. He recorded video of himself in the zone where he was holding an anti-Donald Trump and anti-police sign.

This is a single example which alone doesn’t make a trend, but we’re seeing it on social media every day. Similar instances of persons-of-color attacking Asian-Americans often go viral on social media sites but get scant coverage by the media. They have a narrative to push. Their propaganda is supposed to support the notion that white supremacists are the root cause of the rise in anti-Asian crimes.

It comes down to two important goals by the left. First, they want to isolate Caucasians and push their social justice narrative in the form of White Fragility and other descriptions of critical race theory. Second, they want the Asian-American community to turn towards the Democratic Party which, for the last few decades, has shifted away from protecting their interests.

Racism is real, but the narratives behind racism being pushed by Democrats, mainstream media, and Big Tech are mostly false. It doesn’t take a thorough examination to realize the bigotry is coming mostly from the left.

