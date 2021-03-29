Share the truth















When Joe Biden was installed as the Democratic nominee for president and subsequently installed into the Oval Office itself, I was under the assumption that he was fully aware (well, as aware as a man in his mental state can be) that he was just a placeholder for the Democrats. I assumed he knew that Kamala Harris was going to replace him at some point in the future, that he would be in there and do some things before fading away into retirement and, hopefully, treatment.

Now, I’m not so sure. His actions the last couple of weeks seemed to indicate that he’s not exactly “in the loop” when it comes to the Kamala bait-n-switch. It’s not like it would be difficult to hide it from him. One need only look at the White House priorities to realize they’re using him. The question is, does the “President” himself even know what’s happening around him?

Look at the latest image posts from the White House. Of the last 15, all of them included Kamala Harris in some form or fashion. Only four of them included Joe Biden.

Only person who doesn't see what's coming is Joe https://t.co/9qBcGRL9IH — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 28, 2021

Then, there’s the White House Twitter account. They retweet very rarely, but when they do they retweet Kamala Harris the most. Their total retweets of the supposed occupant of the White House: Zero in the month of March.

All of this is circumstantial and not even worthy of being called “evidence.” But it does lend to the notion that Biden is not being made aware of their plans for him. He has clearly tried to maintain some semblance of control. Some of his selections for his cabinet were clearly chosen for him for their social justice bureaucrat credentials, but he did manage to maintain a few close allies in the mix. Are they all working together or is there a “Team Biden” and a semi-adversarial “Team Harris”?

Some have said the move to put Harris in charge of the border crisis was designed to be a black eye against her. It’s the hot potato that nobody wants to hold as the situation gets worse every day. But a closer examination reveals that neither Biden nor Harris said she was taking over handling of the crisis. Instead, she was placed in charge of coordinating with Central American nations like El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala to determine the root cause of the migrant crisis. This jibes with her insertion into most interactions with world leaders but does not seem to indicate Biden is trying to embarrass her with the biggest challenge his administration is facing right now.

This, too, lends to the notion that he really has no idea that he’s been on the chopping block since before he was inaugurated.

On this episode of the NOQ Report, JD went over these concepts. Then, The Two Mikes brought on Lt. General Tom McInerney to discuss his appearance on tomorrow’s episode of NOQ Report. It was a great show!

There is no way to know what Biden knows and doesn’t know until they start to pull the trigger. Is he walking the walk and talking the talk to make a transition to Kamala Harris easier, or is he walking into a trap?

Watch this show on Rumble or Locals, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit