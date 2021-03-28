Share the truth















The “white supremacy” narrative must be maintained at all costs in the eyes of Democratic lawmakers. This is why crimes committed by people of color are suppressed while crimes committed by Caucasians are amplified. But narrative control isn’t just about amplification and suppression of stories. The truly skilled Cultural Marxists know when to redirect focus when tragic events strike.

Case-in-point: Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s attempt to take focus off a heinous crime this weekend by highlighting the carjacking aspect of it. The event, caught on video, shows two girls aged 13 and 15 allegedly carjacking an Uber Eats driver. Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was partially in his vehicle when the girls allegedly sped off, crashing the vehicle a block later and killing their Pakistani-American victim.

One might expect the mayor of the city in which it occurred to express condolences or promise to get harder on crime. But such sentiment is a bridge too far for Mayor Bowser because the two suspects are persons of color. Instead of taking the logical approach, the Cultural Marxist in her compelled her to do what the radical left does best: Blame the victim.

Victim-blaming to protect the narrative. As gross as it gets. Resign. https://t.co/qfX83vEPTX — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) March 28, 2021

Newsmax host Sean Spicer highlighted the alleged crimes the Mayor refused to acknowledge.

Murder is also a crime Car jacking is a crime. Stealing is a crime. Are you going to comment on the @UberEats driver that was attacked and murdered? https://t.co/Bmj9UAjwVB — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 28, 2021

Spectator USA editor Amber Athey called on the Mayor to make the city safer instead of putting the onus on victims.

I’ve stopped getting gas in my neighborhood because it’s become a hot spot for carjackings. But how about you also do your job and make your city safer instead of placing all of the onus on victims? https://t.co/lbiQ0gdT5X — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 28, 2021

Daily Caller social media director Logan Hall summed it up.

worst possible tweet the mayor could’ve sent this morning. https://t.co/SmRBE07Upa — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 28, 2021

Mayor Muriel Bowser executed the Cultural Marxist playbook perfectly in this situation. 1. Redirect away from the suspects. 2. Never acknowledge victims by name. 3. Change the narrative from murder to carjacking. 4. Blame the victim.

