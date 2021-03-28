Share the truth















In this episode Pastor Sam and Patrick “No Compromise with Humanism” Wyett discuss how humanism used the education system as the vehicle for to disseminate their ideology. If you were wondering what the vehicle was to move America from a Christian nation to secular state this podcast explains exactly how it happened through humanism and how humanism targeted the education system and children’s TV shows to push their ideology and move the nation’s moral compass away from Biblical ethics.

Situation ethics replaced God’s codified morality and by capturing the youth the humanists own our future if we do not do something about it. Take heart God’s word has the answers and they are presented in this podcast

The abrupt transition from a Christian-based worldview was made possible by a 1912 mandate from Franklin Knight Lane, Secretary of the Interior, to fundamentally restructure the American education system for the 20th century. Lane believed that modern children, and thus the greater society, would no longer be needing Jesus as Lord and Savior.

Up to this point, education in America had been taught from a Christian perspective. Textbooks had ranged from the Bible-based “New England Primer,” Noah Webster’s “Blue-Backed Spellers,” the “McGuffey Readers,” and the Bible itself. In fact, all early American institutions of higher learning had their start as Christian schools. As example, Yale was founded in 1699 by 10 ministers. Harvard’s early mottos were “For the glory of Christ,” and “For Christ and the church.” Faith in God predominated in the United States, which then prospered under God’s blessings. That was then.

The new schools would teach secular humanism and related philosophies. Biblical “myths” were to be phased out, replaced by “science” and human reason. Dewey ally and signer of the Humanist Manifesto, Charles Francis Potter, published a book in 1930, titled, “Humanism: A New Religion.” The title is self-explanatory.

“Education is thus a most powerful ally of humanism, and every public school is a school of humanism. What can the theistic Sunday school, meeting for an hour once a week, and teaching only a fraction of the children, do to stem the tide of a five-day program of humanistic teachings?” — Charles Francis Potter, “Humanism: A New Religion,” page 128

“Every child in America entering school at the age of five is mentally ill because he comes to school with certain allegiances to our founding fathers, toward our elected officials, toward his parents, toward a belief in a supernatural being, and toward the sovereignty of this nation as a separate entity. It’s up to you as teachers to make all these sick children well by creating the international child of the future.” — Chester M. Pierce, Harvard professor, psychiatrist, and humanist, speaking as an expert in public education at the 1973 International Education Seminar

Notice the linking of patriotism, legitimate authorities, nationalism, sovereignty, and Christianity together as signs of mental illness. Liberals hate these ideas because they are linked together in the unique experiment known as the United States of America. The importance of aligning with like-minded Christians is ever so important now.

Incidentally, Chester Pierce was a senior advisor on a pre-school children’s program that made its debut in 1969. Sesame Street.

