The situation at the border is bad. In fact, it’s probably much worse than we even know because the Biden administration keeps talking about transparency while delivering the most opaque border crisis picture we’ve seen in modern history. Their methods of suppressing news and facts are so draconian, one might think this was North Korea or Iran.

This is America, but it’s Joe Biden’s America and therefore truth is scarce when it comes to situations like the current one at the border.

Senator Ted Cruz and a group of his fellow members from Capitol Hill went to visit the various migrant facilities, and what they reported is beyond troubling. He shared some of his insights Sunday morning with Fox Business show host Maria Bartiromo.

Due to President Biden’s policies, the situation on the border is the worst I’ve ever seen. The Donna, Texas facility is at 1,500% capacity and kids are locked in cages side by side. pic.twitter.com/yrDOwV3yxd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

“We spent a day and a half down at the border and I’ll tell you, it is bad,” he said. “I’ve been to the border many, many times. It is the worst I’ve ever seen it. It is a full-blown crisis. Last month, the month of February, we had over 100,000 illegal aliens crossing over. Roughly 30,000 of them were unaccompanied minors, kids.”

This aspect of the problem—unaccompanied minors—is likely the reason for the media blackout. They pose the greatest challenge because of a combination of restrictions and unavoidable conflicts. They can only be held for 72-hours before being turned over to placement services which are already far overloaded. They cannot be released to their own recognizance because they’re children, which is also why they cannot be deported.

“Just today, the Biden administration has over 16,000 children in custody,” Cruz continued. “We went and toured the Biden cages. You know, for four years we heard Democrats and the media talking about kids in cages under President Trump. Joe Biden has built more cages, the cages are bigger, and they’re more full.”

Both mainstream media and Democratic politicians have struggled to keep the situation under wraps. They do not want it known that the Biden policies and even his sheer presence in the Oval Office is what has caused this crisis, so they keep pointing back to the Trump administration as the cause. But during the Trump administration, the border facilities never put up the type of numbers we’re seeing today.

“The Donna Facility is this giant tent city that they’ve built,” Cruz said. “It’s massive. It’s designed to hold 1000 people but under Covid restrictions its capacity is 250. It right now has over 4000 people in it. It is at a 1500% capacity, and that meant you saw in these cages children, little boys and little girls side-by-side.”

Project Veritas leaked the first images from the facility last week. As more images and the first potentially accurate statistics make their way out, mainstream media continues to avoid the topics. This rings hypocritical as they have heralded the need for Covid restrictions incessantly. Now, any discussion of Covid restrictions at the border remain unreported other than from a handful of right-leaning news outlets.

“They’re not six feet apart,” he said, referring to the thousands of children he saw packed into cages. “They’re not three feet apart. They’re not even six inches apart. They’re lying on the floor, there are no beds. They’re lying on the floor side-by-side. They’re covered with aluminum floor emergency blankets.”

With Democrats in charge of the House, Senate, and White House, it’s doubtful that anything will be done to fix the problem. Nevertheless, having Ted Cruz and others revealing the truth may be fuel for pressure to be applied to the White House.

