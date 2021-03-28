Share the truth















There is a fight that surrounds us each and every day whether you realize it or not. Although considering how incredibly political this world has gotten, you would essentially have to lock yourself within your house and not turn on the TV. Many of us grew up being told that it is impolite to discuss politics, and that those conversations are not to be had in a polite setting. Is it more “polite” to allow this free nation to devolve into socialistic tendencies?

I sometimes think that conservatives use the word “polite” to avoid hard conversations from taking place. If it’s too hard for you to discuss politics and you are unhappy with how the political world is right now, you are the one to blame. Why is that? Because, ultimately you chose to take the easier more expedient option to avoid a tough conversation rather than sacrifice yourself in the moment to preserve the future. The truth of the matter is that you can be both polite as well as get your point across.

Much of how the world became the way it is today is because we didn’t talk politics. A big portion as to why that is, is because people don’t know what politics is. The Greek word for Politics is “Politeia” and was derived from the word “Polis” and that word contrives of meanings such as “the rights of citizens” and “form of government.” We living in the free nation of the United States have a responsibility to set up the government as we see fit.

The People are the ones who are given the power to govern, so then, where does that start? It starts at home and the culture you immerse yourself within and how you act behave. These things have everything to do with politics, because politics itself is made up of the culture and you as the individual form that culture. We started as a nation built on strict moral laws that built us into the greatest nation to ever exist, and through these moral laws we saw the sovereignty that existed within each individual being. Therefore we founded ourselves upon scripture, the ultimate guide to respect the rights of the individual as they embark upon their own journey of life.

Those individualistic tendencies allowed us to share and exchange ideas, that helped build this country into the most powerful nation to reveal itself upon the earth. So, you see, discussing politics is discussing life, because as the old saying goes, “politics runs downstream of culture”.

One of the largest let-downs I have seen in America, was how conservatives acted after the presidential election of 2020. Many showed themselves to be just like the lefties throwing their hands in the sky and screaming to the heavens without hope, because they lost an election. I understand being upset, the election was stolen, there were massive amounts of voter fraud. Although, as for myself, I am still unsure if there was enough fraud to overturn the election, but that’s a conversation for another time.

Conservatives who claim that elections are filled with so much fraud and that the system is so broken beyond repair that we don’t have a voice anymore is pitiful and lazy, and if this is truly how it is, then there is no point in speaking out or voting ever again. We saw what damage this mentality did in regards to republicans not showing up to the Georgia Senate race because they felt, “it doesn’t matter if it’s all rigged”.

BOO-HOO sure, the election was stolen, so what are you going to do about it? Are you going to cry about it on twitter, are you never going to vote again, because handing them every election in the future will really show them, or are you going to fight back with the fury and vigor that this nation was built upon.

While many people blame fraud for losing the election, I blame the people. We elected each and every one of those officials into power, and now we are paying for it. If you don’t want a corrupt government then it’s time to stop electing corrupt individuals. There absolutely was fraud, I’m not denying it, but we are part of the problem, we have neglected to take up responsibility and take care of our country.

This is a country ruled by “The People” that comes with an immense amount of responsibility, and when things don’t go our way we can’t just throw up our hands and cry, we need to gather ourselves and organize responsibly and plan a course of action. Now that we know fraud is very real, and it could have very well changed the outcome of the election, it’s time to rip out every politician that betrayed us and ensure he/she never gets the opportunity to run again.

This isn’t the first time fraud has been used in an election cycle, but because the stakes were so high and we lost, now people actually seem to care. My question is this, do people really care or are they just virtue signaling their rage but when it comes to policy or changing the officials in power they will simply go back to working there nine to five, come home and sit on the couch while crying on social media, because making actual change is too hard.

“How do we change it?” Michael Johns spoke of starting within our communities and at home. Surround yourself with like minded individuals and start having neighborhood BBQ’s where you actually…. Wait for it…. Discuss politics! Listen to one another and exchange ideas back and forth as to how you think and believe the city or state could be a better place. Even discussing what you could do to make your neighborhood a safer and better place is a great way to start!

“Well, I don’t really know my neighbors.” Change that, if you want to change the political world then you need to gain the individual fortitude to change your neighborhood. It won’t be easy, but nothing good ever is.

Finally, democrats all over the country ran completely unopposed and filled seats of political power. Conservatives may talk a big game, but Lefties are the ones willing to actually walk the walk and run for office. If you are sick of corrupt politicians running for office all the time and making your city or state a living hell, get into your community and rally together with other like minded individuals and form a base, volunteer your time within the community and network, network, network.

With social media as large as it is you can reach out to people all across the nation for advise as well as the exchange of ideas, the possibilities are endless with the technology we now possess. I’m sick of the excuses and hearing about the problems from lazy conservatives that won’t do anything but piss and moan on twitter, you are part of the problem. Now is the time to hoist the responsibility of our political and cultural world upon your shoulders. Show up, Speak up, and Suit up, because this fight is only getting started. Are you going to sit on the sidelines crying into your hands or are you going to fight.

-The Shoe

