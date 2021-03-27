Share the truth















The 2020 elections were rife with voter fraud. This is a contested statement, not because it’s untrue but because mainstream media and Big Tech got the candidate they wanted in the White House, so they’ve been suppressing information ever since election day. But the deeper we dig into the various elements of voter fraud that includes major revelations from the near and distant past, the clearer it becomes that this was always the plan for years.

An article on DJHJ Media caught my attention with a click-worthy headline. What I found in the article itself was shocking, not just because it was devastating evidence of motive and hypothetical action, but perhaps more importantly because I’d never heard it before. According to the article:

Jin Canrong, a professor and associate dean of the School of International Studies at Beijing’s Renmin University of China, in a July 2016 speech on “Sino-U.S. Strategic Philosophy” explained what China would have to do to replace the United States as the world’s only super p0ower.

Canrong is known for his very anti-American rhetoric, almost as bad as that coming from the DNC.

Canrong says China needs to tear down the US while building itself up.

His plans include a wide array of actions they can take to bring the US down including interfering in U.S. elections, controlling the American market, cultivating global enemies to challenge the United States, stealing American technology, expanding Chinese territory, and influencing international organizations.

Canrong suggests that China could side with those who hate the United States.

All of the insinuations by Canrong culminated in a quote he made regarding the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to influence U.S. elections. It wasn’t just “influence,” that he discussed, though. He claimed the CCP could outright buy whichever elections they wanted.

“The voting rate in the United States is about 30 percent, which means around 200,000 residents in each congressional district vote for the representative in that district. Normally the difference of votes between two candidates is 10,000 or less. If China has thousands of votes on hand, China will be the boss of the candidates.”

“The best scenario is China can buy the United States, and change the U.S. House of Representatives into the second Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.”

Many have long-suspected the Chinese Communist Party played a major roll in 2020 election fraud. Now we see that they’ve been considering, perhaps even planning it, since at least 2016.

