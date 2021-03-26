Share the truth















Hunter Biden, who has become known for his lucrative deals with Chinese businesses, the wife of the Moscow mayor, a scandal-plagued Ukrainian firm and other foreign entities, now is involved in scandal at home.

Article from WND.

He apparently committed a felony when he said “no” to a question about drug use on an application to purchase a gun, Politico reported.

The .38 revolver he bought was tossed into a trash can outside of a grocery store in 2018 by Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law Hallie, with whom Hunter had a romantic relationship, Politico reported.

The question on the background check form was, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?

Politico reported Biden answered in the negative on the form in October 2018.

“Lying on the form is a felony, though prosecutions for it are exceedingly rare,” Politico noted.

Biden was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 for failing a drug test and his use of drugs has been documented.

Hunter Biden told Hallie to retrieve the gun from the trash can when he learned what she had done. She found, however, it was already gone, and police were subsequently alerted, the report said.

Subsequently, the Secret Service tried to retrieve the paperwork from a Delaware gun shop, whose owner refused.

Hunter Biden’s business deals and volatile lifestyle have been documented on a laptop he abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. The shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, turned over a copy of the hard drive to the FBI and gave another to Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani a year later when it appeared the bureau wasn’t taking action.

Messages on the laptop reported by the New York Post contradicted Joe Biden’s claim that he knew nothing about his son’s business deals trading on the power of the vice presidency. And messages confirmed by former business partners show Joe Biden himself was profiting from the deals.

The Post promoted its articles on Twitter, but the social media giant banned them, falsely claiming the material was “hacked,” violating its policies.

Defenders of Joe Biden, including establishment media, initially insisted the laptop was part of a Russian disinformation operation, a claim federal officials immediately rejected.

Hunter Biden announced in December he’s been under investigation by federal authorities for more than a year regarding his taxes.

Emails obtained by the FBI from the laptop show the former vice president’s son strategized with a business associate to cash in on his father’s then-upcoming visit to Ukraine, Just the News reported in December.

Joe Biden is on video boasting that he threatened Ukraine’s president with a loss of American aid if he did not immediately fire the prosecutor investigating the Ukrainian firm, Burisma, that was paying his son 83,000 a month to serve on its board.

See him on video:

Just the News said that if the emails are corroborated by the FBI, they “would provide the most direct evidence to date of how Hunter Biden traded on his father’s name to score business with a Ukrainian company run by an oligarch who was under criminal investigation at the time.”

The Wall Street Journal reported it reviewed interviews, documents and communications that show Hunter Biden’s family name was at the center of his deals with tycoons in China and elsewhere.

A Chinese energy tycoon tied to Chinese military intelligence gave Hunter Biden a 2.8-carat diamond and wired, through various entities, nearly $5 million to Biden’s law firm, according to an investigation by Senate Republicans.

Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer says the business deals enriched Joe Biden himself.

Schweizer, who has reported on Biden family influence peddling for several years, said emails and text messages from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and other sources make it clear “he’s also paying a lot of the family’s bills, including his father’s and his mother’s, with these foreign gains.”

“This is an issue of enrichment involving Joe Biden himself,” he said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Messages between Hunter Biden’s business partners, he said, show “how the Biden family actually operates in this commercial space.”

Schweizer said Joe Biden is trying to distance himself from his son’s business deals, but “that’s just not simply how the family has operated.”

“And that needs to remain front and center as we look to a Biden administration ahead.”

Schweizer was first to report that Hunter Biden flew to China with his father on Air Force Two when he was vice-president and came back with a deal with a Chinese private-equity firm worth some $1 billion.

