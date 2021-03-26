Share the truth















Everything is racist in the eyes of the “woke.” That’s the takeaway from dozens of major events that have taken place in the past couple of years. Whenever a person of color is treated in, well, any way at all, it is always racism that causes it based on progressive doctrine. Personal responsibility is the least woke thing imaginable.

The latest episode of “Was It Racist” took place yesterday as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a controversial election integrity bill into law. State Representative Park Cannon wanted to unlawfully enter the chambers, which were guarded by law enforcement. They were cordial but firm in their refusal to let her enter the chamber during a closed session, but she persisted. As soon as she pushed forward to knock on the door, they took her into custody.

NOW – Democratic Rep. Park Cannon being detained inside Georgia's Capitol while trying to knock on Gov. Kemp's door.pic.twitter.com/07VZawfeeI — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 25, 2021

Her supporters on the scene were quite perturbed. One asked how the Governor has more power than a Representative. But she was well aware that what she was doing was unlawful, and some have speculated she intended to get arrested to give her more publicity. Woke Twitter responded accordingly.

According to The Post Millennial:

According to Georgia State Patrol, representative Cannon was arrested for refusing orders that required her to stop knocking on the Governor’s door. “She was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest,” said GSP spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley. “Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door.”

Court Documents indicate that Cannon was charged with “knowingly and intentionally” knocking on the governor’s door during a bill signing as well as repeatedly stomping on and officer’s foot.

Progressive activist Ben O’Keefe thought law enforcement was too aggressive.

Rep. Park Cannon was arrested for knocking on Brian Kemp’s door as he was signing an egregious voter suppression bill. This is disgusting. These officers had no right to arrest her or treat her so aggressively. They should face repercussions and Rep. Cannon must be released. pic.twitter.com/YueplkTu7I — Ben O'Keefe (he/him) (@benjaminokeefe) March 26, 2021

Senator Jon Ossoff chimed in. He never misses an opportunity to chime in.

I stand with Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon (@Cannonfor58), who was arrested and CHARGED WITH A FELONY for … for what? For *knocking on Gov. Kemp’s office door* as she tried to observe the cowardly closed-door signing ceremony for the voter suppression law. pic.twitter.com/hpp6ZQxo2r — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) March 26, 2021

CNN’s Don Lemon framed it as a voter suppression bill.

"This is the face of the fight for your right to vote." CNN's @DonLemon discusses the arrest of Democratic Rep. Park Cannon for protesting Georgia's sweeping elections bill, which would restrict voting access and give state officials more powers over local elections. pic.twitter.com/izI5fqQ6Tl — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) March 26, 2021

Civil rights attorney Nora Benavidez invoked “Jim Crow” in describing the bill.

Officials arrested State Rep. Park Cannon a bit ago as she knocked on the door where the governor was signing a voter suppression bill into law. The bill was rushed thru GA, predicated on disinfo, & continues Jim Crow era tactics of oppression. https://t.co/98mx3L1Yvn — Nora Benavidez (@AttorneyNora) March 25, 2021

Democratic candidate Nabilah Islam went straight for the “racism” question.

One cannot help but think if they would have dragged a white woman this way. Rep. Park Cannon is a sitting Georgia legislator and should never have been arrested in the first place.

pic.twitter.com/grZFIUWUaW — Nabilah Islam (@NabilahforGA07) March 25, 2021

Cannon was released a few hours later on bond.

Hey everyone, thank you for your support. I’ve been released from jail. I am not the first Georgian to be arrested for fighting voter suppression. I’d love to say I’m the last, but we know that isn’t true. #SB202 — Representative Park Cannon (@Cannonfor58) March 26, 2021

One can question the decision to arrest her, but let’s be very clear that there are zero indications that race played any role in the decision. Would a white male Representative have been arrested for the exact same actions? Based on the resolute manner the decision to arrest her was made, it seems clear that the preestablished trigger was an attempt to breach the chambers, in this case by knocking on the door against instructions from law enforcement. While there’s no way to test the theory, it seems obvious that a white male would have suffered the same fate.

When everything is painted as being racist, the argument loses its prominence. There is real racism in America, but playing the race card constantly prevents legitimate claims from being seen.

