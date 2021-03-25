Share the truth















In my video on the And Campaign’s support of the Equality Act-lite, I made reference to Kristy Noem caving on the issue of transgenderism. It seems appropriate to further elaborate on what real leadership looks like in such a time as this. Kristy Noem has gone on at length defending her decision not to sign a bill that would bar transvestites from competing in the sport of the opposite sex, on social media and in a disastrous interview on Tucker Carlson.

She has two main arguments for doing so. The first is legality. She does not believe that the bill would hold up in court. This argument is rather paper thin. Though Idaho’s law did not survive the notoriously ideological 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Daniel Horowitz points out that South Dakota is in the very conservative 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, a very favorable terrain for a ruling that defends reality. This would create a split decision for the Supreme Court to sort out. The unwillingness to engage in this fight denotes weakness not strength.

Her second main argument is not to take on the NCAA. Again, this is cowardice. She’s fine with protecting high school athletics (sort of because she wants an alterable birth certificate to be the standard) but wants said athletes go off to college, they’re on their own. Either we stand for truth or we really do not stand at all. This line of thinking surrenders the premise that a man can become a women by only enforcing the premise in select situations.

California took on the NCAA and got them to allow athletes to monetize their name and likeness. South Dakota lacks the clout to move such a corporation. This is why multiple states need to pass the same law. Kristi Noem, instead wants multiple states to sign onto a petition, which will accomplish nothing without the teeth of a law behind it.

Kristy Noem is right about building a coalition of states, but she has the backwards approach to doing it. The order of operations is to first pass the law and then band together. Instead, Kristi Noem is undermining the legislative efforts in several state to challenge the NCAA by giving Republican legislatures an excuse to betray their base. Had Kristi Noem signed the law, more states would soon follow, similar to how abortion bills in 2019 created an arms race among states to challenge Roe v Wade. Kristi Noem is undermining this arms race. And if another state signs a law to combat transgenderism in women’s sports, South Dakota will not actually be by their side.

Most proponent’s of Kristi Noem’s approach did not believe in such approach two weeks ago or before Kristi Noem made the arguments. In reality, they support Kristi Noem, not her policy decision. This is not how we critically think. Pro-abortion Republican, John Kasich, used Roe v Wade as an excuse to veto a meaningful pro-life bill during the end of his term in Ohio. We did not reward his procedural bumbling then.

In such a time as this we need people who will take on Cultural Marxism. Petitions and debates will not defeat Cultural Marxism. Outside of supernatural intervention, Cultural Marxist respond to force, mockery, and bankruptcy. Therefore we should be using legislation to combat this movement, not petitions as Kristi Noem suggests.

Kristi Noem took the initiative to stand against lockdowns and deserves high credit for doing so. She was 2020’s best governor. But this does not mean she is infallible. She is dead wrong here. Real leadership requires taking the initiative, not undermining the cause of your supporters when they are morally right. Politics is dirty business and as Harvey Dent famously said “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.” Although, politicians are not self-aware of their own villainy, we need to be aware of this phenomenon.

