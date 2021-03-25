Share the truth















Things have changed. They’ve been changing drastically since moments after Joe Biden was inaugurated. Anyone claiming nothing has changed at the border is either outright lying or completely ignorant of the situation. One such person making that claim is Biden himself, as he said during today’s scripted press conference.

He threw out statistics to back his claim. But those statistics do not come close to telling the real story at the border. Whether he believed it when he read the words “nothing has changed” or not is irrelevant. It reissues the narrative the White House has been making for a week, the notion that the border crisis was somehow inherited from the previous administration. But as Representative Andy Biggs pointed out a week after Biden took office, things have definitely changed.

Biden just said “nothing has changed” at the border. Except that he signed executive orders on January 20th to stop border wall construction (which was completely paid for). Watch this border footage from 1/29 with @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/1yKF2pqWW3 — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) March 25, 2021

Don’t be fooled by Biden’s teleprompter reading or the narrative coming out of the White House. They are well aware that this nation is being overrun at the southern border, but they have an agenda and mitigating bad optics is their top priority. If it wasn’t, they would let the press see what’s happening. They would stop lying about the situation. And most importantly, Biden wouldn’t be dancing around the issue with trumped up stats that are intended to make us believe this was all his predecessor’s fault.

Biggs is absolutely correct. The construction of the border wall acted as a major obstacle for those wanting to cross over illegally. What makes it worse is knowing that it was already paid for in full. There is nothing legitimate prompting the Biden administration from allowing construction to continue other than good ol’ fashioned virtue signaling. In other words, the wall is being halted for the sake of “woke” credibility.

Here’s how he reacted to the planted question during today’s “press conference”:

YAMICHE ALCINDOR: Mr. President. You said over and over again that immigrants shouldn’t come to this country right now, this isn’t the time to come. That message is not being perceived. Instead, the perception of you that got you elected as a moral, decent man is the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to the country and entrusting you with unaccompanied minors. How do you resolve that tension? And how are you choosing which families can stay and which can go, given the fact even though with title 42, there are families staying? And there a timeline when we won’t be seeing these overcrowded facilities run by CPB when it comes to unaccompanied minors?

JOE BIDEN: Look, I guess I should be flattered people are coming because I’m the nice guy. That’s the reason why it’s happening, that I’m a decent man or however it’s phrased, that’s why they’re coming because, you know, Biden is a good guy.

The truth of the matter is, nothing has changed. As many people came, 28% increase in children to the border in my administration, 31% in the last year in 2019 before the pandemic in the Trump administration. It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March.

It happens every year. In addition to that, there is — and by the way, does anybody suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That’s not the reason they’re coming. The reason they’re coming is that it’s the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert, number one. Number two, they’re coming because of the circumstances in the country.

The way to deal with this problem — and I started to deal with it back when I was united states senator — I mean vice president for putting together a bipartisan plan for over $700 million to do root causes of why people are leaving.

What did Trump do? He eliminated that funding. He didn’t use it. He didn’t do it. And in addition to that, what he did, he dismantled all of the elements that exist to deal with what had been a problem and has been continuing to be a problem for a long time. He, in fact, shut down the number of beds available. He did not fund AHHS to get people to get the chirp out of those border patrol facilities where they should not be. They’re not supposed more than a few days, a little while. But he dismantled all of that.

What we’re doing now is attempting to rebuild, rebuild the system that can accommodate what is happening today and I would like to think it’s because I’m a nice guy but it’s not. It’s because of what’s happening every year. Let me say one other thing on this, if you take a look at the number of people coming, the vast majority — the overwhelming majority of people coming to the border across it are being sent back. Are being sent back. Thousands, tens of thousands of people who are over 18 years of age, and single people, one at a time coming, had been sent back, sent home.

This is all about damage control, but again it’s not about the damage to the nation. It’s about damage to the sentiment towards his administration. Even friendly progressive media personalities are starting to ask “tough” questions, though they’re still softballs compared to what they were asking about the Trump administration. It’s a disingenuous display of pretending to be journalists while quietly trying to remain hyper-partisans.

When Joe Biden says nothing has changed at the border, he’s either lying or he’s clueless. As easy as it may be to highlight his fading cognitive abilities, we have to lean towards bald-faced lie on this particular issue.

