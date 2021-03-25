Share the truth















Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan have proven themselves to be total disasters since assuming their White House posts. Their first foray into prominent diplomacy with China was abysmal, stirring many in the nation and around the world to wonder what Joe Biden’s strategy really is with the Chinese Communist Party.

Their first performance on the world stage also had many questioning why they were in their roles in the first place. They have competent resumes, but these senior positions are among the most consequential in the world. Certainly Biden could have found people with better temperament and stronger foreign relations experience. The answer may lie in the recent past, according to former White House stenographer Mike McCormick.

In an interview with NOQ Report, McCormick revealed the timeline he has put together from both public records as well as his experience working side-by-side with then-VP Biden. He traveled to China, Ukraine, and other nations with the Vice President and participated in engagements that only insiders ever get to witness. And according to McCormick, both Blinken and Sullivan are in their positions based solely on their loyalty. This loyalty was tested through the initial Burisma episode when Blinken and Sullivan worked with Biden to do damage control for Hunter Biden’s various shenanigans.

Is it a coincidence that two of the most powerful foreign affairs bureaucrats in the White House were knee-deep in dealings with Burisma? It seems almost certain they were also involved with the Biden family affairs with the Chinese Communist Party, as well as other situations in which Biden needed help getting his family in and out of trouble. Now, it seems their loyalty combined with experience handling Biden’s foreign relations faux pas landed them the coveted White House appointments.

In McCormick’s book, Joe Biden Unauthorized, we get a very close look at the degradation of Biden’s mental capacity. McCormick was there when Joe Biden was much sharper than he is today and has insights into the reduction of his mental acuity. Perhaps more importantly, McCormick put together a timeline that reveals much more about the various Joe and Hunter Biden affairs than anything we’ve heard from mainstream media.

He also names names of those in the media who are part of Biden’s inner circle. These journalists, who are supposed to be unbiased, accepted invitations and rewards from Biden during and after his time as Vice President.

Later in this episode, we had our first News Update with Bill McIntosh as he talked to former Shiloh, Israel Mayor Dave Rubin about the state of affairs in Israel following their latest election.

When we understand Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan were directly involved with Joe Biden’s dealings with Burisma and China, it becomes clear why these unqualified men are now our top diplomats.

