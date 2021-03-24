Share the truth















2020 election irregularities and outright voter fraud were present in every state in America, but only a couple of states had more reports than Wisconsin. Now, the state Assembly has passed a resolution allowing a full-blown investigation into the 2020 election that authorizes complete legal powers to an investigative committee.

This resolution gives the committee authorization if it decides to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and gather documents, said Rep. Joe Sanfelippo. It was passed by the Republican-controlled Assembly along party lines. According to the Associated Press:

Republicans said they wanted to gather more evidence to see if laws were broken, but Democrats said they were trying to score political points, undermining the public’s faith in elections and insulting election clerks, poll workers and others who ran the election.

Earlier this month, Republicans raised new questions about how the election was administered in Green Bay. The Assembly elections committee held a hearing on those issues, but did not invite any election officials accused of wrongdoing to testify. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich called it a “Stalinist show trial” and defended his city’s handling of the election.

Sanfelippo said at a news conference Tuesday that he hoped the committee would not need to subpoena anyone to testify, a power that hasn’t been used by a legislative committee in at least half a century. He said it was in everyone’s best interests to be open and forthcoming.

Assembly Republicans have also introduced a series of election-related bills that would address many of the issues raised by Trump and his supporters. The bills would limit the number of ballot drop boxes; require absentee voters to provide an ID for every election; limit who can automatically receive absentee ballots for every election; prohibit election officials from completing missing information on the certification envelopes returned by voters that contain absentee ballots. and create more paperwork for those who vote early in clerk’s offices.

Joe Biden allegedly won the state by around 21,000 votes following a series of late night vote dumps that suspiciously flipped the state to him. Evidence has been presented through independent media channels and to some in Wisconsin’s government, but it has been mostly suppressed by Big Tech and ignored by mainstream media.

Over two months past Inauguration Day, most Trump-supporters who fought hard to “stop the steal” have given up hope of a reversal to correct the results of what they believe was a fraudulent election. But there are still those who cling to hope that a miraculous turnaround will reveal the truth and put President Trump back in the Oval Office. This news from Wisconsin will aid in maintaining such hopes, even if it’s just a glimmer.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Joe Biden somehow outperformed Barack Obama’s 2008 performance and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 numbers in Milwaukee County despite the Census Bureau’s data indicating the county actually shrank in the last 10 years.

Joe Biden ended up ‘winning’ Wisconsin by 21,000 votes.

The Democrats used every trick in the book to steal Wisconsin, including increasing the number of “indefinitely confined” voters who can vote without IDs.

The total number of “indefinitely confined” voters, or Express Votes ballots for individuals with disabilities skyrocketed from around 60,000 in 2016 to over 240,000 in 2020.

No photo ID is required in Wisconsin for indefinitely confined voters. Nor do we know if they were filled out and presented properly with all the required proof needed to vote.

In addition to the IC ballots, the observers in Dane County found thousands of ballots with the initials ‘MLW’ on them. We don’t know if these ballots were completed correctly or not as well. But like the IC ballots, these ballots were in pristine condition and had no creases on them. They could not have been mailed in during the election.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he wanted to proceed with the investigation into the 2020 election, which would be more public than the audit, to see if any other issues are raised that need to be considered . – reported Madison.com.

Even if the results of the investigation are not enough to correct the election, it will hopefully expose the tactics used by cheaters and help prevent them from doing it again in future elections.

