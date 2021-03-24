Share the truth















Warning of a sudden new threat of “extremism” from the right, the Pentagon is indoctrinating military service members in a program “packed with progressive ideology and misstatements about the Constitution,” according to former Department of Justice lawyer J. Christian Adams.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

In a column published by PJ Media, he said the Navy, for example, in a talk titled “Extremism Stand Down,” presents “misstatements of the law and warped characterizations of fellow citizens who believe in constitutional principles” as fact.

Adams said he obtained copies of all the materials.

“Throughout the services, service members have been shocked at the Biden blitz to root out ideas and people who stand in the way of the administration’s transformative agenda,” he wrote.

Adams said one individual in the training told him, “The military is one of the last institutions left that hasn’t been radicalized by the progressives. That’s why it is being targeted now.”

Adams said his review of the materials “makes it clear the armed forces are to be integrated into the Biden administration’s racialist agenda.”

The Navy contends, he said, that if “extremist behavior” is not eliminated from the ranks, “then racism, injustice, indignity and disrespect will grow and keep us from reaching our potential.”

But the materials “do not cite a single instance of racism, injustice, indignity, or disrespect.”

He explained the “scripted training” tells officers what to say to the ranks.

“The ‘Dos and Don’ts of Facilitation’ ensure that dissent will not be welcomed,” he noted. “‘Do be alert to statements about Prohibited Behavior (Extremism in the Ranks) which [sic] rely on inaccurate or misleading assumptions, misperception or myth. … Do Not allow only a few participants to domination the conversation.'”

Adams cited demands that no one be allowed to “stray off topics.”

“What might that myth or prohibited behavior be? The Pentagon provides helpful talking points for officers forced to do the training. ‘Anti-government extremists’ are the focus, as proven by ‘recent events,'” he said.

“In other words, Trump supporters. Political foes of the administration.”

Service members have a “duty to reject” such ideas, according to the documents.

“And if you don’t, ‘the full range of administrative and disciplinary actions’ await, including being discharged,” he said.

The material states: “Speech that incites violence or criminal activity that threatens to undermine our government and Constitution is not protected by the First Amendment.”

“Actually, it is,” Adams insisted. “Secretary of Defense Austin is flat wrong. Speech cannot incite criminal activity. The closest one can get to this idea is a criminal conspiracy. But even a conspiracy requires an act and speech standing alone cannot be criminal.”

He said the Pentagon’s characterization of the law is borrowed from “the criminal codes of dictatorships.”

“In fact, the First Amendment would allow a person to stand in the town square and over and over again give a speech undermining the government.”

Interestingly, he pointed out, neither Chinese communists nor Antifa rioters are mentioned, “despite ongoing acts of violence.”

Adams said the Pentagon is clear that it does not want people to exercise their rights.

“A whole section is devoted to banning behavior such as ‘liking any material that promotes discrimination based on … gender identity.’ In other words, if you believe in biological sex, you might be involuntarily separated or court-martialed. Never mind that Congress has never passed any such law,” he said.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit