Share the truth















PROJECTION

I still clearly recall the psychological term “projection” from my Psych 101 class in 1975. I did not major in Psychology, but even though my excellent and good-hearted professor had taught for many years, he said that I was the first student that he had ever had who got a perfect 100% score on one of his notoriously difficult exams.

“Projection refers to unconsciously taking unwanted emotions or traits you don’t like about yourself and attributing them to someone else.”

Bingo!

The political left knows how much pent-up animosity they have for us and how much they wish to do us harm, so they project upon us the same hated and evil motives even though they do not exist in us. Jesus told us to do unto others as we would have them do unto us, but Democrats and Marxists [redundant] seem to believe they have to do unto us to prevent us from doing unto them. They have totally distorted the Gospel (Good News) which they do not actually recognize anyway.

DIVERSITY AND TOLERANCE

The Race Card

Barack Obama, who has as much white ancestry as he does black, exploited this to the nth degree. His water boy, Joe Biden, supported such exploitation wholeheartedly.

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863 by Republican President Abraham Lincoln. Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s was championed mostly by Republicans. It was Democrat President Franklin Delano Roosevelt who issued the Executive Order to intern all Americans of Japanese ancestry during World War II.

Treating people as people and human beings as human beings is very different from always focusing upon a person’s race and/or ethnicity. We just need to accept everyone as who they are and not stereotype them in terms of their ancestry.

Why didn’t Democrat FDR round up those whose ancestors came from Germany and put them in the same kind of camps in which he put those whose forebears came from Japan? Now tell me which party it was that stereotyped Asians as a threat.

“I have a dream that one day little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls.”

Who said that? Was it MLK or was it BLM? You don’t have to answer that one out loud but you know very well in your heart the answer. Dr. King’s dream was for us all to live together in peace, harmony and love. You don’t have to be a scholar to determine that those are not the dreams of BLM or today’s Democrat Party. Rather, the nightmare they are trying to foist upon us is a return to segregation of the races.

The racial issue today is not simply black and white. As one conservative black patriot recently reminded us, more Asians have recently been murdered by blacks than by whites.

I’m old enough to remember that in 1992 after the Rodney King incident in Los Angeles, many Korean-American businesses in South Central Los Angeles were vandalized during the ensuing riots. Why? Revenge and retribution or the simple opportunity to loot and get stuff?

Conservatism and Family Values

These two concepts also go hand in hand. Those who want to conserve the America which our Founders bestowed upon us tend overwhelmingly to not only assert, but also to practice in everyday life, those family values. While the Harris-Biden Administration and their backers are trying to mislead children into thinking they are able to transgender at will, decent fathers and mothers, one male and one female, do everything they can to be role models of decency as well as scientific realism.

RECENT EXAMPLES

In recent horrific mass murders in Georgia and Colorado, the left, including our deluded Hawaii governor, have instantaneously, without waiting for the facts, assumed them to be the acts of white supremacists. There is a developing narrative of anti-Asian hate crimes in America these days.

Rather than pontificating in general terms, I will just tell you that while I am both Caucasian and Native American, and my wife is Asian, we have neither individually or collectively experienced such racism during the 50 years we’ve been together. For some strange reason, did it just develop after Joe Biden took the oath of office?

Then I just read today that some are advocating that Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma be expelled from the NCAA tournament due to their Christian beliefs and practices. They claim to be protecting those of LGBTQ persuasion, but would they prohibit an Islamic Institution on that same basis? You know that would not possibly happen. So, what is happening is not really aimed at protecting anybody, it is just an excuse to condemn and persecute Christians once again.

I will digress somewhat to just mention that before I met my wife in the Philippines in 1970, she had seriously considered applying to study at Oral Roberts University (ORU). It brings a smile to my face to realize that God had more than one plan to bring us together since I am from Oklahoma.

FROM WHENCE WE CAME WE MUST RETURN

Go back and read the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Federalist Papers, and you will see how far we have regressed from the reliance upon Divine Providence of those who gave us this country in the first place.

“It is impossible for any man of candor to reflect on this circumstance without partaking of the astonishment. It is impossible for the man of pious reflection not to perceive in it a finger of that Almighty hand which has been so frequently and signally extended to our relief in the critical stages of the revolution.”

Those are the words of James Madison in Federalist Number 37 about the then-recent Convention, in which he had been the Chief Architect of the then-new U.S. Constitution. He wrote these words to citizens of America in 1788 to persuade them to ratify the Constitution over the previously inadequate Articles of Confederation.

Who among us is wiser than James Madison? None to be found.

UNWELCOME IN OUR OWN HOMELAND?

Americans of every race and ethnicity have sacrificed their fortunes, their well-being and their very lives since the foundation of our very special and utterly unique country to preserve our liberties which are a gift from Almighty God. Our Founders assiduously studied the history of nations both in the ancient world and in their contemporary environment to determine which systems of governance work and which do not.

Alexander Hamilton, in particular, continually reminded his contemporaries that it is not possible to anticipate all future events. They were making the best calculation they could under the circumstances at hand and with knowledge that then existed.

They perceived most of their countrymen to be both intelligent and well-informed. It could not have been anticipated by them what the America of 2021 would be like. Of course they did not preconceive instantaneous communication or social media. But even more importantly, they didn’t really expect Americans to become so gullible and susceptible to the nefarious forces of a cancel culture who strive to erase history.

Today, we no longer honor the scholarship and insights of James Madison and Alexander Hamilton. Obviously we don’t even remember the lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I remember his “I Have a Dream” speech at the time it was delivered in 1963. Do you?

There is no way that this Baptist Minister wanted Christians to be condemned and ostracized from our own society. He certainly never wanted those who put into practice their family values to be persecuted.

WHOSE AGENDA IS THE HARRIS-BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWING?

We have seen that it is not that of the Founders of our country nor is it that of the martyred leader of the Civil Rights Movement. In which foreign capitals and in which seditious enclaves here in America are our enemies chuckling and sneering at how easy it has been to win without a fight?

As I finish reading all of the Federalist Papers, I will mention them one more time before I close. At the time that our U.S. Constitution was ratified, Americans thought for themselves and did as they felt right and proper. They could be convinced by scholarly persuasion but would not have been deceived by an unsubstantiated blurb of 280 characters or less.

Technology is not always a sign of progress. Sometimes it robs us of the depth of analysis that is required to fully comprehend issues of great moment. “Moment” was a word which connoted importance or consequence. Now, we have relegated it to nothing more than just a brief period of time.

“Perspicacity is a penetrating discernment — a clarity of vision or intellect which provides a deep understanding and insight. It takes the concept of wisdom deeper in the sense that it denotes a keenness of sense and intelligence applied to insight. It has been described as a deeper level of internalization.”

OUR FUTURE DEPENDS UPON HOW WE ANSWER THIS QUESTION

Are we capable of the deep thought and serious intentions of our Founders? If not, we have lost America!

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit