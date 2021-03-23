Share the truth















This is an open letter to the person responsible for the current border crisis. It is my hope that he and others will respond to this situation with the seriousness, haste, and determination necessary to save our nation because what we are seeing is an existential threat.

Before explaining the steps necessary to prevent our country’s demise, let’s examine what we are faced with at the border. The fact that so little information is coming from Customs and Border Protection or their overseers in the Department of Homeland Security leads me to believe the crisis that we see is nowhere near as bad as the realities on the ground. For every 1000 migrants reportedly being held beyond their legal limits, there are likely 10,000 more that are not being reported. And that means countless are being released to their own recognizance in defiance of state and national law. It is unofficial, under the table, and extraordinarily dangerous to both the migrants and the American people.

But there’s a separate reason we need to close the flood gates, one that has nothing to do with America. The journey these migrants embark upon is rife with physical and emotional dangers. Stories of rapes and abductions are so commonplace, it’s practically expected. Unpublished reports from credible sources of what young children are experiencing on their journey are so hideous, I dare not repeat them as doing so would add a shock value not necessary for this letter. Emotions can drive us to do good but they can also drive us to act inappropriately. I’ll share these gut-wrenching stories separately. For now, we must remain resolute in our focus on common sense solutions to the threat we now face.

Whatever real damage has already been done to our sovereignty, the American people, and those who have foolishly been pushed on their dangerous trek, recovery from it must remain separate. We need to stop the siege at the border immediately and the only possible way of doing that in short time is with direct military intervention. CBP and DHS are ill-equipped and undermanned to halt the onslaught. FEMA and other support organizations cannot assist with securing the borders themselves. The United States military is the only force that can operate appropriately.

This is where some will point out that the military is not responsible for domestic crime prevention. This is true. But what we’re seeing can no longer be considered a matter of preventing “illegal immigration.” We’re not just faced with people breaking our laws. This is an invasion, and even if the intentions of the invaders is to steal a piece of the pie that we’ve built in America, their invasion has nonetheless reached a level that requires direct action akin to stopping a foreign military force attempting to breach our borders.

Covid-19. Drug smuggling. Weapons smuggling. Transnational organized crime. Terrorist incursions. All of these and more have become major aspects of the border crisis. Combined, they make for suitable justification to operate at our borders in the same manner that any other nation in the world would operate. During the Syrian refugee crisis, which was by far more legal and acceptable in the name of asylum as their war-torn nation presented them with life or death situations, multiple European nations stationed the military to combat the flow. But they had one factor protecting their borders that we do not: The Mediterranean Sea. We do not have such a luxury.

There are two important reasons the military must be deployed to the border immediately. The first is obvious. As mentioned before, the current defense against the flood of migrants is an overmatched CBP. They need help desperately. The second reason is more terrifying. We must dissuade migrants from beginning their spring and summer trek now. What we’ve seen so far is a small opening volley. In the coming months, we will see the surge dwarf our current problems. At that point, it will be too late to push back without the use of force as hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of migrants will be attempting to cross our borders and share in the misery caused by the current administration’s inaction.

With all of the hardship we’ve seen already, it is nothing compared to the compounded humanitarian crisis that will come in the near future. Every floor space in the jam-packed migrant holding bins will be filled. Every Covid-infected migrant will help spread the disease. Every child raped along the way will be broken as the dreams of freedom they were promised will have been replaced by a hatred for the very nation of their false promise. We are breeding the type of humanitarian crisis that will not be felt for months or even years. It will be felt for generations, and the seeds of this intense discontent are being planted right before our eyes.

For the sake of the people of the United States and migrants who do not appreciate the misery they will experience, it is incumbent on Mr. Biden to take decisive action immediately. Send the military to the border, sir.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit