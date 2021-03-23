Share the truth















The Democrats find themselves in a proverbial Catch-22 as they get going with their control of the House, Senate, and White House. The repercussions of their rhetoric and policies have resulted in the greatest border crisis this nation has seen. And as they bend over backwards to try to accommodate the masses of illegal immigrants who are flooding across the border, American citizens are getting the shaft.

Most importantly, we’re noticing even as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki struggles to field questions from a friendly mainstream media.

This is already putting them into a pickle for the 2020 election. On one hand, they have clear indicators that the American people are not happy that their policies are already resulting in a brewing humanitarian crisis at the border that is spilling over to the rest of the country. On the other hand, they have to maintain their “woke” status, which means they can’t do too much to stop the invasion at the border without upsetting their radical progressive base. Meanwhile, Americans are feeling the pain from the Democrats’ disastrous decisions.

This is all making it possible for safely blue districts to suddenly be challenged by Republican candidates. One such candidate is Lavern Spicer who is going up against Frederica Wilson in Florida’s 24th District. This has been a blue district for a decade; the last time a Republican sat in the seat was the opening of the Obama administration. Wilson is generally considered to be “safe” in her seat, but the combination of horrible policies and the disenfranchisement people in her district are feeling towards her are presenting a clear opening for Spicer to make change happen.

“What we are seeing now is that they are catering, just as they always have, to the illegal immigrants,” Spicer said on the latest episode of NOQ Report. “Biden basically basically put up $84 million for the illegals to have a place to stay. But what about the veterans that have spent their life fighting in wars? And then they come home and a lot of them are homeless in the streets with nowhere to go.”

It was clear from the interview that Spicer holds her community and her nation in the highest respect. She is passionate about facing the problems American citizens are faced with today, and that includes the border crisis. She knows how to give back to her community as she is not a life-time politician. Instead, she is a business owner of Curley’s Beauty Salon and helps to feed 5,000 local residents per year through her charitable venture, Curley’s House.

Spicer is the type of candidate we need in the Republican Party. Her passion and understanding of the problems that face the American people combined with her real-world experience as a business owner reminded me of two other candidates I interviewed before the 2020 election, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Frederica Wilson better watch out. She may feel safe now, but the heat is coming from Lavern Spicer. As Democrats continue to bring failure with their control of Capitol Hill and the White House, incumbents are going to have a hard time winning in 2022.

Watch this interview on Rumble or Locals, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit