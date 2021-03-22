Share the truth















While establishment media fixated on alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections, billionaire activist George Soros was quietly wielding more influence than the Kremlin could ever hope for, according to an investigation.

Dale Wilcox, executive director and general counsel at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, said in a column for Breitbart News his organization found Soros is funding hand-picked candidates who are shielding illegal aliens charged with violent crimes from deportation.

In Philadelphia, Larry Krasner was elected district attorney in 2017 after receiving nearly $1.7 million from Soros through an independent political action committee, Philadelphia Justice & Public Safety.

Krasner immediately created the new position of immigration counsel with the goal of achieving “immigration neutral” outcomes in the prosection of non-citizens.

Of approximately 300 cases, 120 were recommended to be changed to plea agreements. The investigation found the attorney consulted with non-citizen defendants charged with rape, murder, rape of a child, forcible rape, sexual assault, unlawful contact of a minor and attempted murder, among other crimes.

Wilcox’s group, IRLI, initially was blockd by Philadelphia from obtaining the information, but the state appeals board overruled the city.

In Cook County, Illinois, which encompasses Chicago, DA Kimberly Foxx received more than $400,000 from the Soros-funded Illinois Safety & Justice PAC in 2016.

Foxx, according to a Cook County Attorney statement, also hired a legal advisor who works “to ensure that non-citizen defendants do not face unnecessary immigration consequences, particularly for misdemeanor and low-level offenses.”

Wilcox noted the Soros initiative has received praise from media because it claims to seek racial equity and social justice.

But the impact is the breakdown of law and order as the DAs show contempt for federal immigration laws.

“The result of this grand plan is more dangerous communities and more violent criminals on the streets,” Wilcox wrote. “Those shielded from ICE by these district attorneys should be given a one-way plane ticket back to their country of origin. Instead, they will stay here to clog up our legal system, and too many will return to society thanks to a concurrent agenda to reduce the prison population.”

Wilcox pointed to the emergence of Angel Families, a group of people with loved ones who were murdered by foreign nationals.

“It is a group that no one wants to be a part of, yet whose membership will continue to grow thanks in part to these reckless, agenda-driven district attorneys,” Wilcox said.

“For the integrity of our elections and the safety of our communities, this toxic initiative must be called out and stopped.”

On Friday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson featured the Soros funding of radical DAs in an interview with Tania Owen. She’s the widow of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Steven Owen, who was killed execution-style by a reported gang member and parolee.

Owen is co-chair of a group called Recall Gascón, seeking the ouster of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

Before Gascon took over, she said, prosecutors were looking at the death penalty for the man who killed her husband. But Gascon has taken the death penalty off the table, even for the murder of law-enforcement officers.

The murderer of her husband, she said, may get only eight years in prison because of Gascón’s “criminal justice reform.”

The new DA, she said, is “turning our system completely upside down.”

