It’s “kids in cages” all over again, only worse this time.

Project Veritas released images they obtained from the recently built migrant “housing” facility in Donna, Texas. They are utterly horrifying as children are crammed inside holding bins with “space blankets” covering them, often from head to toe. These are not the types of living conditions the Biden administration wants people to see, which is why until today we’ve never seen them.

BREAKING: Project Veritas Obtains Horrifying NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Images From Within Donna, TX Immigrant Detention Center; THOUSANDS of Illegal Immigrants PACKED Into Tight Spaces And Wrapped In Space Blankets On Floor; Insider: '50+ COVID Positive'#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

Photos from inside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government’s longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up. Reports have been mixed overflow rates ranging from the hundreds to the tens of thousands. But press has been kept away from reporting on the conditions on the ground.

Even leftist mainstream media has been pushing a little to get the White House to allow journalists and photographers into one of the many overcrowded facilities along the border and beyond, but have thus far been mostly unsuccessful. As White House Press Secretary has said, “We remain committed to transparency. I don’t have an update at this time.”

Commitment to transparency isn’t a difficult concept to understand, but the Press Secretary seems challenged by it. Transparency would be to allow journalists to report to the American people just how awful the conditions are in these migrant facilities. Thanks to Project Veritas, now we know why they’ve been so adamantly opposed to anyone seeing what’s really going on.

“Each of eight ‘pods’ in the so-called soft-sided facility has a 260-person occupancy, said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation,” Axios reported. “But as of Sunday, he said, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors.”

BREAKING: These photos were taken at the inside of Biden’s immigrant detention facilities in Texas. All these photos were shared with Axios by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) pic.twitter.com/p0lOweagtN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2021

Ever since Joe Biden was installed into the White House, hundreds of thousands of migrants from Central America began their trek across Mexico and into the United States. Some have claimed to have been essentially invited by Democrats and the White House, claiming to not really understand why there is pushback at all against their incursion.

But it isn’t just Biden’s presence in the Oval Office that has prompted the breach. Many of his initial executive orders focused on reducing barriers to entry for illegal immigrants while hampering Customs and Border Protection’s ability to detain them. “Catch and release” is back in full force with many not even receiving court dates to continue the asylum process.

However bad you thought it was at the border, it’s almost certainly worse than that. The reason the White House is so opposed to transparency is because if people knew the truth, they’d be demanding aggressive action immediately.

