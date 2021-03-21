Share the truth















Last week, news broke of a tragic series of crimes allegedly committed by a clearly deranged young man. Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of killing eight women, six of whom were Asian-American. Other than the racial makeup of the victims, every other piece of evidence and key indicator points to the extreme likelihood that race had nothing to do with the motivations of the murderer, but you won’t hear about that in mainstream media. They have a narrative to sell, one that focuses on “white supremacy” being the cause of the so-called “spike in Asian-American hate crimes.”

There are so many falsehoods in the current media narrative, it’s hard to know where to start. Let’s address the “white supremacy” issue right off the bat. This is 100%, pure gaslighting based on false notions that run completely contrary to statistics as well as common sense. In many areas of the country, there have been increases in anti-Asian-American crimes, particularly in places like New York and Chicago. But these coincide with increases in crime across the board. That’s not to dismiss the notion that these types of crimes are rising, but the facts don’t support the premise.

As far as it being tied into “white supremacy” or, as is commonly being spread today, some allegiance to Donald Trump that is sparking this rise, let’s look at some inconvenient facts. According to Summit News:

Since the killing of six Asian women who worked in massage parlors in Atlanta, the media has amplified the false narrative that “white supremacy” is to blame. They hyped this explanation despite the fact that the attack had nothing whatsoever to do with race and despite two white women also being killed during the shooting.

Despite admitting the attack had no racial motive, CNN still blamed it on “white nationalism and domestic extremism” in an article titled ‘White supremacy and hate are haunting Asian Americans’. However, official crime stats show that white people are significantly underrepresented in terms of the violent crime threat they pose to Asians.

Though black people comprise 13% of the pop. They committed 27.5% of all violent crimes against Asian Americans in 2018 While whites comprise 62% of the pop. the commit 24% of crimes against Asians But please tell me how white supremacy is the issue https://t.co/3Zdn12vTfb — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 19, 2021

Statistically, the narrative doesn’t hold up. What about the alleged murderer himself? Has he been indoctrinated into a MAGA-inspired hatred against Asian-Americans because Donald Trump kept calling Covid-19 the “China Virus” or the “Wuhan Flu”? That’s what most in mainstream media are saying, and it’s being echoed by both protesters at the various rallies across the country this weekend as well as Democrat lawmakers. Is it a legitimate claim backed by anything other than leftist bias?

No. The Atlanta Police Department noted within days of the shooting that they do not believe race was a factor. They announced that the alleged murderer was targeting what he called “sex workers” and the racial makeup of the victims was irrelevant. The alleged shooter even indicated that he was just having a “really bad day” and decided to take out his sexual frustrations on these women.

The FBI then backed up these claims. According to Legal Insurrection:

Earlier this week, Mary reported on the Atlanta spa shootings. Atlanta police reported at that time that the shootings were not race-related, but the media unleashed an avalanche of articles claiming, without facts or evidence, that the shootings were indeed race-related (and also misogynist. And stuff.)

The FBI has now officially backed the initial Atlanta PD assessment and stated that the Atlanta spa shootings do “not appear to be racially motivated.”

Forbes reports:

FBI Director Christopher Wray told NPR Tuesday’s Atlanta-area shootings that killed eight people — six of whom were Asian-American — do not seem to be linked to race, backing up local police who say the alleged shooter was probably motivated by a sex addiction rather than racial animus, a theory that’s drawn skepticism and pushback from some corners.

Of course this FBI finding has “drawn skepticism and pushback from some corners.” It has done so in leftist media corners in which today’s anti-white elements dwell. In their myopic, narrow little world, there is only one reason anything ever happens: race hate. We can toss in all the other sects in the leftist intersectional buffet of resentment and victimhood, but at rock bottom, race is the “new” class in their cultural Marxist revolution. It’s the reason for everything since the dawn of time and will always be the driving force for everything . . . if they have anything to say about it.

With all of this understood, we have to wonder why there are so many rallies happening across the country to oppose anti-Asian-American crimes based on a crime that appears to have been motivated by other factors. Across Atlanta, people are gathering to position this as an attack against the Asian community by white supremacists. In other cities, they’re holding similar rallies with the same false reasoning.

What we are witnessing is a false narrative used to push two distinct agendas. The first is standard operating procedure for leftist media. When Joe Biden or any anointed Democrats make negative news, media finds something else to discuss instead. Biden’s triple-slip while trying to board Air Force One last week was bigger news than Democrats liked. It jibes with the common belief that Biden is physically and mentally incapable of handling the duties of President of the United States. So, instead of reporting on it, American mainstream media needed something else to focus on, and Atlanta gave them their out.

As Jack Posobiec from One America News pointed out, that memo to not mention Biden’s slip didn’t make it abroad as most major foreign news outlets focused on the alleged leader of the free world having difficulty with steps.

Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/Y6uJ6kEPVx — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 20, 2021

The second and bigger reason we have the false narrative about the Atlanta shootings going around is because it offers another avenue through which to push their Cultural Marxist agenda. This is why it’s so important for them to pin this on “white supremacy” even though that seems to have nothing to do with the shootings. But mainstream media is pushing it. Big Tech is pushing it. Democrats are pushing. Now, the arbiters-of-truth in academia are pushing it as well. According to College Fix:

The interim president of Eastern Washington University recently declared that the recent killings of several Asian women in the Atlanta area were definitely hate crimes — despite law enforcement still gathering all the facts.

David May said so in a self-described tearful statement regarding racist graffiti which recently targeted a black EWU football player. News reports make no mention of what the graffiti actually said.

“These acts of violence against our students bring tears to my eyes for the damage they do to the victims, their families, and friends,” May wrote. “I cannot fully understand the emotional, mental, and spiritual toll that these events must take. To try to imagine it hurts my soul.

“I am so tired of writing that hate has no place on our campus or in our community – only to have that message challenged by disgusting actions like this. Sadly, hate does have some toehold on our campus and in our community.”

By its very nature, Cultural Marxism requires its tentacles to be ubiquitous. This is why books like White Fragility are so widely spread, even pushed upon people. It’s why any law enforcement officer-involved shooting of a person of color is attacked as “systemic racism” even if the officer had no other viable option. And it’s why shootings by white men are dissected and amplified while shootings by non-white men are buried or completely dismissed. The properly trained Cultural Marxist knows they must keep hammering home their narratives because the only way to make a false narrative stick is to repeat it over and over again.

This is what’s driving this Atlanta shooting narrative. The Cultural Marxists have found an under-served marketplace for their ideas, namely Asian-Americans. They have plenty of false fodder to feed most other non-white races, but this is their first major opportunity in recent years to indoctrinate Asian-Americans with their propaganda and lies.

On this episode of NOQ Report, I discussed this and a few other topics with “Col. Mike” from The Two Mikes show and Dr. Erwin Lutzer from The Moody School in Chicago. Dr. Lutzer’s latest book, We Will Not Be Silenced: Responding Courageously to Our Culture’s Assault on Christianity, goes into much detail about what’s happening today.

What we’re seeing with the Atlanta shooting story is the most egregious gaslighting we’ve seen since the 2020 election. The Cultural Marxists are pushing their narrative hard on this one, facts be damned.

Watch the show on Rumble or Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts:

