Share the truth















Music streaming app Spotify is now removing songs for supposedly violates its rules about the COVID-19. This came to light after it deleted a song by British singer Ian Brown.

Article by Virgilio Marin from Natural News.

Brown took to Twitter on March 13 to announce that his track “Little Seed Big Tree,” which was released in September last year, was taken down from the platform.

“SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they have with my last song TOOK IT DOWN just put it down the memory hole! FREE EXPRESSiON AS REVOLUTION,” Brown wrote.

Spotify claimed that it removed the song for violating its misinformation policy.

“Spotify prohibits content on the platform which promotes dangerous false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19 that may cause offline harm and/or pose a direct threat to public health,” a spokesperson for the company told Reclaim the Net.

“When content that violates this standard is identified it is removed from the platform.”

The song featured lines such as, “Masonic lockdown, soul shot down/ State shakedown, a mass breakdown/ Put your muzzle on.” The track also alluded to forced vaccinations: “A forced vaccine, like a bad dream/ They’ll plant a microchip, every woman, child and man.”

Brown is an outspoken critic of various restrictions made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports. He tweeted a month after the song’s release, “NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX.” (Related: Now is the time for Americans to rebel against lockdowns, mask laws and forced vaccination.)

The former Stone Roses frontman also refused to headline the music festival Neighbourhood Weekender in Britain last September because the festival requires proof of vaccination as a condition for entry. He stated before that he would never perform at any venue that asks for vaccine passports.

Big Tech, mainstream media spurs “new age of censorship”

This is not the first time that Big Tech and mainstream media have suppressed views that are critical of various pandemic restrictions. In an opinion piece published in December in the Wall Street Journal, novelist and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson decried what he called a “new age of censorship” spurred by tech giants and traditional media companies amid the pandemic.

Berenson witnessed this clampdown on free speech firsthand. Amazon twice refused to allow him to sell his self-published booklets about COVID-19 on its online marketplace. The novelist expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the coronavirus has been handled in the booklets, calling control measures counterproductive and unsupported by science.

And yet, Berenson noted, Amazon has continued to sell “Mein Kampf,” the autobiographical manifesto of Nazi Party leader and German dictator Adolf Hitler. The tech giant has maintained in its previous statements that it believes in providing access even to books that some people may find objectionable.

“But when it comes to COVID, Amazon has a different standard,” Berenson said, adding at least half a dozen other authors told him that their books were pulled out from the tech giant’s platform.

Many other tech companies have also aggressively censored during the pandemic. YouTube, for instance, disclosed in October that it took down more than 200,000 videos about the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Facebook attached warning labels to news articles and removed groups that oppose pandemic restrictions, besides deleting videos. (Related: Big Tech’s censorship is leading to “the takeover of humanity.”)

Berenson also condemned news outlets, book publishers and scientific journals for their reluctance to publish information that fuels debate. Last year, a group of Danish researchers struggled to find a journal willing to publish their study, which showed masks do not appear to protect their wearers.

The researchers managed to convince a journal to print their paper but the journal’s editor had to write a piece in defense of her decision to run it. In addition, ensuing news articles about the study were colored with skepticism, which Berenson observed is absent from the coverage of most other peer-reviewed studies. For instance, a New York Times headline read: “A New Study Questions Whether Masks Protect Wearers. You Need to Wear Them Anyway.”

Berenson is currently writing a book about the pandemic but is having a hard time landing a publisher. Two mainstream publishers rescinded their offers, even though his booklets sold nearly a quarter-million copies. An editor at one of the firms told him that conservative imprints are some of the few places left that are interested in free speech.

Learn more about how Big Tech and mainstream media suppress Americans’ fundamental rights at Censorship.news.

Sources include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit