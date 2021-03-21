Share the truth















Despite mainstream media’s attempts to hide the truth, information has been trickling out for weeks that the most likely scenario regarding the origins of Covid-19 paints the Chinese Communist Party in an extremely negative light. In short, they were (are) developing an illegal bioweapon and the leak that led to the current pandemic was the result of their attempts to develop an antidote.

Diseases and bioweapons generally have no preference for their victims. There are genetic traits that make certain racial groups and individuals more or less susceptible to diseases, but development of such “selective” weapons is currently beyond the scope of known medical science. This makes it necessary to develop cures, vaccines, and antidotes to any bioweapons being developed for deployment against enemies. Even the Chinese Communist Party would rather their enemies get infected while their own people remain unscathed.

With all of this in mind, let’s look at the recent developments that point to the theory that the Chinese Communist Party was developing a bioweapon and its associated antidote. The Australian reported today confirmation that the most likely source of the disease was a “cluster” of researchers from the Wuhan Virology Lab.

Workers in Wuhan’s coronavirus lab fell ill with a SARS-CoV2 like illness & were hospitalised back in November 2019. US Bioweapons investigator David Asher suggests a vaccine for a bioweapon may have been in production leading to a spillover pic.twitter.com/IC87qtQ6b0 — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) March 21, 2021

Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers working on coronaviruses were hospitalised with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in early November 2019 in what US officials suspect could have been the first cluster. The US is also examining whether the institute developed SARS-COV-2 while working on a coronavirus vaccine.

The US State Department’s former lead investigator into the origins of COVID-19, David Asher, said the possibility could not be ruled out that the vaccine was being developed as an “antidote” to a bioweapon.

Mr. Asher, who has served under both Republican and Democrat administrations, has previously led US government investigations into biological, chemical and nuclear proliferation in Iran and North Korea.

He said US intelligence that has now been declassified, along with information from public sources, has credibly confirmed that three workers from Wuhan Institute of Virology fell sick in early to mid-November 2019, prior to the official start of the pandemic.

Asher is being extra-careful with his words as he falls just shy of issuing direct accusations, but the context and emphasis of what he is saying makes it clear he believes the bioweapon/antidote theory is by far the most plausible. As noted in The Australian, his credentials are beyond reproach and his experiences lend to the notion that we should take his theories seriously. First, he noted the obvious.

“There were multiple staff members who did have to go to the hospital and appeared to have had conditions of COVID-19,” he said. “You don’t normally go to the hospital with influenza, especially a cluster of people. This is the most probably source of the outbreak.”

With the source of the outbreak established, Asher continued into his theory that Covid-19 was developed intentionally and leaked through the CCP’s attempts to cure it. He doesn’t go so far as to say it was definitely part of a plan to develop a bioweapon, acknowledging the slight possibility that they were developing it for defensive purposes to counter other nations developing one. But common sense tells us that as the only nation to publicly announce their intentions to develop bioweapons in 2007, the idea that this was developed to defend against other nations is ludicrous prima facie.

“There is a high probability the Chinese government was engaged in a weaponization effort at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and other institutes involving coronavirus research,” Asher said. “Whether offense or defense, which is almost impossible to tell, it was 100 percent undeclared and that is a serious violation of the Biological Weapons Convention and the WHO International Health Regs – the the extent it spilled out and over somehow.”

Some have speculated that Covid-19 is a bioweapon and was intentionally leaked. While that’s definitely possible, there is evidence that the version we are seeing in the world today was a premature release. There are indicators that it was being enhanced to allow for a vaccine, cure, or other type of antidote that has not been fully developed. It all lends credence to the theory that the leak was accidental, and that should concern us all greatly. If this wasn’t the fully-developed bioweapon, what more do they have up their sleeves?

“There’s evidence certain scientists have found… that there was adenovirus present in the sequences posted publicly,” Asher said. “Adenovirus means that there was a vaccine present for COVID-19; that could indicate that this was a bio-defense project putting a vaccine together.

“People don’t normally develop a vaccine for something they are working on. That doesn’t make any sense… to develop a vaccine in advance for something that would never see the light of day makes it sort of ridiculous but is totally consistent with a biological weapons program. They developed an antidote.”

A new wave of “origin stories” have been popping up in mainstream media over the last few days as credible evidence supporting the bioweapon theory emerge. The Daily Mail, a publication that is normally open to alternative news, posted a story similar to the one published in The Australian. But throughout the story, the tilt is intended to deny any intentions by the CCP to develop Covid-19 as a weapon. They refer to debunked claims of animal-to-human transmission that mutated inexplicably to what we’re seeing now. The story is close enough to other reports to make it seem like the same basic story but completely ignores the important facts as well as claims by Asher and others.

Last week, News18 published an article that was widely picked up in syndication that flat-out denounces the notion that Covid-19 came from a lab. This echoes the current narrative being pushed by the World Health Organization on orders from the CCP.

“We concluded that it’s extremely unlikely that there was a lab incident,” said Marion Koopmans, who was on the WHO-led team that considered numerous hypotheses for how the pandemic might have started, including the possibility of a laboratory accident

It typically takes many years to pinpoint the animal reservoir of outbreaks. Although Ebola first sickened people in 1976 and the disease is thought to originate in bats, the live virus has never been identified in them. Koopmans said the team visited the three laboratories closest to the Huanan market in Wuhan where the first cluster of human cases was found, and scrutinized their protocols, testing programs and research, among other issues.

Koopmans also said she and colleagues had reviewed genetic sequencing from data on the possibility that the virus might have been spread by tainted packaging on frozen seafood, a theory dismissed by most scientists. “We cannot completely rule it out,” she said, noting that on a global scale, it was very difficult to pin down whether COVID-19 cases might have been sparked by the very remote possibility of a still-infectious virus on packaging, or from epidemics happening in nearly every country in the world.

The global community will find out “fairly soon, within the next few years” what started the coronavirus pandemic, said Peter Daszak another member of the team. Daszak estimated that collective scientific research might be able to pin down how animals carrying COVID-19 infected the first people in Wuhan identified last December.

There was a conduit from Wuhan to the provinces in South China, where the closest relative viruses to (the coronavirus) are found in bats, said Daszak, the president of the New York based group, EcoHealth Alliance. He said the wildlife trade was the most likely explanation of how COVID-19 arrived in Wuhan, where the first human cases were detected. That hypothesis, Mr Daszak said, is “the one that’s most strongly supported both on the WHO (and) the China side.”

One must suspend disbelief at an epic level to believe that the virus was a mutation that jumped from animals to humans, especially when we consider the first known infections happened to be virologists. It would be like an meteorite breaking apart and falling only on three astronauts’ houses. The massive disinformation campaign behind this coverup is, unfortunately, fooling the masses because mainstream media refuses to reveal the information properly. Chinese Communist Party influence over media around the world is as evident as their control over the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, experts like Asher are suppressed and discredited.

But Asher is not alone. NOQ Report has published multiple claims by experts that the pandemic was manufactured and either intentionally or inadvertently released in Wuhan. I interviewed China expert Steven Mosher last month whose theory closely aligns with Asher’s. He referred to China’s penchant for “gain of function” research as the reason Covid-19 was developed.

“Gain of what function research, you ask?” he continued. “Gain of the function to make a virus more deadly and more infectious.”

Between the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and politicians across the globe who seem to be compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, the narrative that has persisted throughout the worldwide crisis has been that China is not to blame. This is false prima facie and only becomes more demonstrably ludicrous the deeper we dig into the origins and spread of the coronavirus. But Chinese Communist Party influence has become so ubiquitous, it has become very difficult to get to the truth and then to get the truth out to the people.

Experts like Mosher who have been pointing their fingers at the CCP have been called “conspiracy theorists” for thinking the virology lab in Wuhan is the original of the disease. The CCP shills making such accusations against Mosher and others still hold to the notion that it was a random mutation from someone eating bat soup in a market that is conspicuously down the block from the lab. If it was created there, was it then released accidentally or intentionally?

“This is one of those superbugs that was being created in the laboratory and got out of the laboratory,” Mosher said. “I’m not completely rejecting the idea that it was deliberately released in China and then released on the world.”

One of the side-effects of having the Chinese Communist Party controlling so much of our media, Big Tech, and politicians is that even mentioning the CCP can get a website or interview flagged. We’ve had several brave guests on, especially though our Two Mikes podcast, who reveal the truth about Covid-19. Mosher’s expertise on China makes his interview important and he used his time on the show to call for China’s reckoning.

“There ought to be trillions of dollars in reparations paid for the economic damage, not to mention the millions of people who lost their lives or lost their jobs or lost their business because of the China Virus,” he said. “The butcher’s bill in this case is huge. It ought to be paid in full by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Natural News also featured an expert who claimed Covid-19 was definitely developed in the lab and was funded by the likes of billionaire Bill Gates.

New research out of the University of Hamburg in Germany found that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was, in fact, created in a Chinese lab. According to world-renowned researcher Roland Wiesendanger, the Wuhan Institute of Virology is the true “cause” of the Chinese virus, not bats at a Wuhan wet market as the world was originally told.

The paper challenges the two prevailing narratives that the WuFlu either escaped a wet market or is the product of a laboratory “accident.” In Wiesendanger’s view, neither narrative holds water.

“To date, there is no scientifically based rigorous evidence for either mentioned theories,” Wiesendanger, a three-time recipient of the prestigious European Research Council, is quoted as saying.

Wiesendanger’s 105-page report goes on to ask questions about whether the current global crisis really is just a coincidence, or if it was plotted years ago by the likes of billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates to usher the planet into a new world order.

“[I]s the current global crisis actually the result of a coincidence in nature – a coincidental mutation of a coronavirus a bat with the assistance of an intermediate host – or the result of a Scientist carelessness when carrying out the project is high-risk research with global pandemic potential?” the paper reads.

It takes extreme cognitive dissonance to examine all the evidence and still come to the conclusion that Covid-19 was not manufactured in the Wuhan Virology Lab. The only real question was whether the leak was intentional or accidental.

