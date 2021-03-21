Share the truth















What sparked the current border crisis? Was it Joe Biden’s policies? Covid-19? Democrat control of the House and Senate? While all of these have played a factor in the mad rush to the border from Central America, the real catalyst was Joe Biden’s so-called “victory” in November. The sheer fact that Donald Trump is no longer in the Oval Office was enough to make millions of migrants begin their trek.

According to The Blaze:

A migrant who is seeking asylum in the United States admitted in an interview that aired Sunday that he would not have attempted to travel to the U.S. if Donald Trump were still president.

In fact, the migrant said specifically that he decided now was the right time to seek asylum here because of President Joe Biden.

ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz recently spoke with a Brazilian man — just one of the tens of thousands of migrants who are traveling to the U.S. in search of asylum — who admitted that Biden’s presidency was a motivating factor for coming to America.

“Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” Raddatz asked.

“Definitely not. Definitely. We have a chance, you know. The same environment that’s been going on today wasn’t there last year,” the man responded. “We used to watch the news and I definitely wouldn’t do this.”

Raddatz followed up,” So did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?”

“Basically, basically,” the man said. “The main thing was the violence in my country. And the second thing, I think, was Joe Biden.”

But violence has been present in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and other Central American countries for years. That isn’t new. The only thing that has changed to promote the largest incursion on our southern borders in United States history is the presence of a weak man in the White House.

The day Joe Biden allegedly won the 2020 election, migrants started packing their things to head north as the globalist elites herded them towards our borders with false promises and a nefarious agenda.

