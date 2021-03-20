Share the truth















The Republicans are ablaze with worry that the filibuster will end, therefore ending the rule of law in the United States. The majority will now rule. That is NOT any republican rule. The majority is often no more than a mob, but now there will be a new “republic,” akin to a modern French Revolution.

Apparently, the filibuster is the only glue holding the republic together, they seem to think. The famous cliché of “checks and balances” now only a memory—never was true.

That wonderful belief in those so-called CO-equal branches of government, each with the singular ability (of checking or balancing) to save the people from a despotic government. That is such governments as the King of England who once ruled over us (as colonies) with disfavor. Or the modern socialistic composite of the compost of the 20th and 21st-century political parties of Democrats/Republicans (as George Wallace often said, “not a dime’s worth of difference”).

The King, nor the crown, nor the British parliament for that matter was particularly despotic, but that is the tale of woe by modern historical wannabees and their political lackeys. Probably it is no accident that it is these same “historians” who claim a “civil war” as opposed to a war for Southern secession, 1861-65. A civil war, by definition, is one where two factions fight for control of a single government. The South defended the C.S.A. from invasion by the U.S.A. They wanted no part of the U.S.A. government.

Why didn’t the South just filibuster?

Furthermore, the South supposedly started this “civil war.” This war supposedly was a result of the only stain on this great land and of course, as more of these moronic historian wannabees put it, “Our original sin.”

The South, having fought (this great civil war) simply because they didn’t think that black lives mattered (we are told) unless they were beaten into the dust through their unpaid labor.

Why didn’t the South just filibuster?

The South lost and we are told richly deserved to be left with their lands confiscated, their homes largely looted and burned and their politics to be determined by scalawags, carpetbaggers, and Yankee bankers. These were, of course, the same Yankee bankers who financed the Yankee (Rhode Island, Mass., Connecticut, New York mostly) slave traders who bought the slaves from African-slavers (blacks enslaving and selling blacks) and sailed them to the Western Hemisphere.

It is this Lewis Carrol sort of jabberwocky that actually is the cause of the present close-to-the precipice of doom U.S. government. That is the “national” government many have come to believe was born in some 1776 magic moment of “all God’s children got to be free.” Nonsense. More on the nonsensical admonishment later but for now the precipice is where the government finds itself.

And with it, led by a corrupt congress, a cowardly court, and a loon for a president it probably is going over this precipice and crash in the canyon of dooming socialism, communism, fascism, whatever. The people who force it over, don’t believe in filibusters because they don’t believe in debate. They do not believe in free and sovereign people. They believe in the garbage in the canyon wherein they will push the people.

So the people –led by the Republicans???- are pleading to keep the filibuster? This is the strength of a republic? A senate rule? Talk, talk, talk. Republicans may be useful to other Republicans but to conservatives they are as useful as hot air in a flat tire.

That’s why the South left. They were free to do so and they weren’t going to rely on some temporary senate rule. That is why the colonies left the British Empire. They were free and sovereign and weren’t going to rely on a parliament 3000 miles away forcing them to live under British mercantile economics and faraway unlawful governance.

In any event, once the filibuster is disposed of the Republicans will get just what they have bargained for. The Democrats will get just what they have wished for at least since Woodrow Wilson. This is so, simply because there is nothing magic about the “sacred” filibuster. It is not the final check on anything. The filibuster is nothing more than a senate rule, changed or not at senate whim.

The only check or balance died years ago in the so-called “civil war.” That was the war whereby the only certain check and balance was destroyed by socialistic nationalists like Lincoln and his political ilk, and psychopaths like Sherman.

No? Let’s examine what the framers of the Republican Union understood. Perhaps if more time were spent on reading the Anti-Federalist papers as opposed to the nationalistic, Hamiltonian-leaning Federalist Papers the answer would be more enlightening. However, the Federalist Papers are God-like to conservative wannabees. So, any nod to the Anti-Federalist Papers isn’t likely, hence the precipice. U.S.A., U.S.A.! Enlightening is out.

But just for the record, let’s look at this magic “checks and balances” that is so often bandied about, particularly by so-called conservatives and, as often, by Republicans (posing as conservatives).

According to the constitution, congress passes a bill or bills, and if the president signs the appropriate bills, they become law. Then, if these laws are brought before the courts and these courts in their omniscient legal brain trust declare these same laws constitutional then, voila, the deed is done. Therefore, for example, if Congress passes a bill which says all homosexuals must be burned at the stake, the president signs it and upon final appeal, the Supreme Court says it is constitutional (appropriate), then voila, let the burning begin.

Again, no? What’s to prevent it? The “checks and balances” ran their course. The only alternative for homosexuals would be to leave. That is, the same thing the 13 colonies did in 1776 by decree, i.e. The Declaration of Independence (DOI). But no more. It is the stake for the gay pride bunch.

This DOI alternative was tried in 1861 and the secessionists had their families murdered, their homes burned and their lands consumed by foreign rot. And anyway, the Republicans state: The Declaration of Independence was not a secession document, it was a national declaration of a unitary state. Like the old Soviet Union, without the “union.” Like burning at the stake without “the” trial.

So, what’s left to do? Filibuster? Yeah, right. Just keep talking. But don’t count on not getting kicked over that precipice. After all, you can join a club voluntarily but you can’t leave one the same way. The SCOTUS said so in 1867(Texas vs White) just to make sure no one tries to do any sinister check and balance again. Of course, the SCOTUS had ruled the opposite in 1866 on West Virginia’s secession from Virginia, but they (SCOTUS) are about as whimsical a check and balance as one will find.

Irony: Slaves were freed by the 13th amendment in 1866. Re-enslaved in 1867. Dang!

But don’t ask the Democrats, they are totalitarians by nature. Ask the Republicans. They are the claimants of conservative principles. These are the same Republicans who wanted to gain the abolitionist system to prevent blacks from moving into the territories. These are the same Republicans who have Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney as “conservatives.” To assume Republicans are conservative is to bring us back to our old friend known as “nonsense.”

AT the bottom of the gorge of doom will be the same political, congressional, and media vermin that is praised and populated night after night on the so-called news. Enjoy. Just don’t forget to write a check to get your balance.

As Yogi said: “It ain’t over til it’s over.”

But it’s damn close! Well over seventy-five million people are in the 9th inning with two outs and down by 10 or 12 runs.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit