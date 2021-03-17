Share the truth















Update (1215ET) : Just as we expected, given the increasing clamor of claims of increased violence against Asian Americans (and the narrative need to pin this to ‘white supremacists’ rather than the mostly black – that we have seen – assailants that have been charged or ‘caught on tape’ in these attacks), last night’s killing spree at 3 mostly-Asian-run massage parlors in Atlanta triggered race-based outrage (white suspect, 8 dead young Asian women).

Article from Zero Hedge.

Authorities have stated that Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, said the shooting spree was connected to his “addiction to sex,” and not racially motivated.

The Epoch Times’ Jack Philips reports that Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters that Long was apparently a frequent visitor at the massage parlors prior to his shooting spree.

“The suspect has been interviewed, which indicated he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction. He may have frequented some of these places in the past,” he said, adding that allegedly, the gunman sought to “eliminate the temptation” by committing acts of violence against them. Reynolds added that “the indicators right now are it may not be. It may be targets of opportunity. Again, we believe that he frequented these places in the past and maybe have been lashing out.”

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant also said that officers “are just not there yet” about whether the shooting was racially motivated.

Without elaborating on the details, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms added that it appeared Long was on his way to Florida to shoot up “some type of porn industry,” before deputies arrested him.

“He does claim that it was not racially motivated,” Capt. Jay Baker of the sheriff’s office elaborated in saying to reporters, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

But none of that stopped Chuck Schumer opining on it being a hate crime…

Atlanta was shocked last night by a series of shootings leaving 8 people dead—6 of Asian descent We can't lose our vigilance against the forces of hate, bigotry, discrimination—We must #StopAsianHate And we must move forward on legislation to help stop the gun violence epidemic — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 17, 2021

Never let a crisis go to waste eh, Chucky?

* * *

After an hours long manhunt, a 21-year-old man has been captured in southwest Georgia, hours after eight people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors…

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

The eight women were shot dead in three separate incidents at two spas and a massage parlor in and around Atlanta.

Around 5 p.m., five people were shot (4 dead, 1 wounded) at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.

From there, The Daily Mail reports that it’s believed Long drove more than 30 miles where a further two shootings occurred in northeast of the city in the suburb of Woodland Hills.

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at Gold Spa around 5:50 p.m. found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

While on the scene at Gold Spa, cops reportedly received a second call from the Aromatherapy Spa directly across the street and found one woman had been shot and killed there as well.

While authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said all victims were female and “it appears that they may be Asian.”

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit