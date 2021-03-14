Share the truth















The Cultural Marxists in Barack Obama’s camp love to use celebrities. They wield them like glittering weapons of mass destruction to the sensibilities and logic of average Americans. This has been key to Obama’s meteoric rise through the political ladder and his sustained influence years after he left the White House. And he’s doing it again with Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and British royalty.

All of the buzz over the last few days has surrounded so-called “systemic racism” and the victimization of Meghan Markle. Her Oprah Winfrey interview has been dissected, embraced, panned, and spread so far and so fast, one might think Markle is a person of consequence. She isn’t, but the people behind her are. To understand how she and her husband are being used, we turn to Sundance over at The Last Refuge:

By now several people have reviewed a Daily Mail article based around a premise, a media hook, that Meghan Markle might be “preparing a bid to become president” and that’s why she did the Oprah Winfrey interview. If you focused on that media hook, you likely missed the lede.

Media stories often contain the fingerprints of motive, a slight truth hidden in a background of obfuscation, and you can find the leftist activity if you know what to look for. The buried lede in the story is this short segment:

[…] “One senior Labour figure – a veteran of Tony Blair’s Downing Street administration with strong links to Washington – claimed to The Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle, 39, was networking among senior Democrats“… (read more)



There it is: “networking among senior Democrats.” That’s the data point to focus on.

That’s the part of the story that tells us exactly what was going on in that Oprah interview; and it is exactly what we suspected it was HERE and HERE.

Of course she was “networking” with “senior Democrats”, specifically she was networking with Obama’s Chicago crew; and that leads to Oprah, Obama’s biggest narrative engineer.

The Markle interview was purposefully orchestrated, racism claims intentionally injected, recorded, and then timed to be released/broadcast the day before the trial against Derek Chauvin while the George Floyd protestors were activated. This is how the Obama crew operate. This is how the leftists work. None of this is accidental and that statement by the “senior Labour figure” is 100% correct…. except for the cover story to hide the motive.

If all of that sounds like a conspiracy theory, it’s because it is. But as I’ve often noted, there are good conspiracy theories and bad ones. The good ones are theories about actual conspiracies that are being covered up, usually by governments. This is one of them, but it isn’t the U.S. or British governments covering it up. This is the work of the Obama shadow government that never released the fullness of their power when President Trump left office.

This is the part where we paint Obama as a comic book supervillain. In many ways, he is simply because so few are willing to address the plain fact that he spent the final four years of his time in the White House building up this shadow government. He has retained control over many aspects of government, most notably through the Deep State. The goal, of course, is to advance the Cultural Marxism that he so deftly established in this nation.

Meghan Markle is not running for president. As Sundance rightly noted, this was simply an excuse to deflect from any scrutiny about the meetings she has had and will continue to have with Democratic operatives. They are using her and she’s embracing it like the narcissist that she is. Don’t be fooled into looking at the wrong things. This is about George Floyd. It’s about Colin Kaepernick. It’s about the “woke” politics and culture that are engulfing this nation. Most importantly, it’s about destroying America from within so they can advance their Neo-Marxist agenda.

Sundance had noted much of this last week as well:

“People who have watched the way the Obama team use pop culture to advance Marxist political objectives have already seen through the ruse of the Meghan Markle comments with Oprah Winfrey. It was not accidental the interview comments about racism were organized, timed and released to coincide with the George Floyd trial in Minnesota. It’s how the cultural Marxists work.

If any group of people can see through to the orchestration of this, it is you, the CTH community. We have researched the Obama use of racism as a political tool for years; that technique includes using media figures like Oprah. The Chicago fingerprints of the familiar architects are clear as day on this ridiculous story.”

“Considering the Oprah angle; and considering Oprah is one of the primary conduits, advance agents and protectors of all things related to President Obama; it would not be surprising to discover that Obama’s team of Chicago provocateurs are in the close-background of the Markle network. Useful division based on advancement of racist accusations is a classic Maoist approach to achieve modern Marxist outcomes.”

Prince Harry, Michelle Obama, Oprah… they’re all involved.

Do not be distracted by the glitz of the messenger. Meghan Markle is simply a pawn. The message she’s delivering on behalf of Barack Obama and other Cultural Marxists is that “wokeness” is going to advance until there’s nothing left.

