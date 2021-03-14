Share the truth















In the aftermath of the 2020 Election, many Republicans have begun to lose heart and give up, feeling as if there are no options for America. Some have been proclaiming that America is done, we have no chance and that’s all there is to it. Luckily for us, this could not be further from truth.

Yes, things in America do seem bleak. We just came out of a long and hard fought election where rampant election fraud established Joe Biden as the Alleged President of the United States of America. And for those of you saying that “there wasn’t enough fraud to overturn the election,” you are going to have to eliminate that kind of thinking from your mind, as that could not be further from the truth.

There was so much voter fraud on so many different levels, which was also confirmed in the Time Magazine article that was released recently. This was more than just fraudulent ballots and rigged algorithms. We are talking about a systematic rigging of the election system, with the changing of the rules that were illegally implemented in dozens of states. Remember, it is up to the Legislative branch of the state governments to set the election rules. When governors, Secretary of States or judges change the rules, that is unconstitutional. By definition, this is illegal and should warrant the results from those states null and void.

As Lauren Witzke explains, Conservatives have a huge list of issues that we have to confront after the numerous Executive Orders being implemented by Joe Biden. However, we cannot focus on those things until we fix the most important issue of our day: Election Fraud. If we allow ourselves to be distracted with these other policies, as important as they may be, we accomplish nothing if all of our elections moving forward are rigged.

In order to accomplish this most important goal, Lauren has launched the Hold the Line PAC, focusing on this vitally important issue of Election Fraud and getting America First candidates elected. This means holding our current elected officials’ feet to the fire, and if they refuse to enact a MAGA agenda, primary them and get them out of office. We can no longer tolerate weakness from our Republican leaders. They are either with us or against us. Most, unfortunately, are against us and have joined the swamp of DC.

Yes, this past year has been extremely difficult. The 2020 Election was a huge disappointments for the tens of millions of Americans that voted for President Donald Trump. It’s easy to fall into the trap that we are helpless and can’t do anything if the system is rigged against us. However, we must shift our focus to being more strategic, which is exactly what Lauren is doing with her new PAC. There are multiple paths to victory moving forward, and we must take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself.