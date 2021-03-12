Share the truth















The Vatican is making a plea to over a billion practicing Catholics around the globe as they have nearly depleted their financial reserves. This comes following a 2020 in which many of the standard revenue sources, including donations, dried up for them and most other religious groups due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

But are they really as broke as they claim? The key to understanding this is the fact that they’re focused on financial reserves. To the laymen, this may seem to equate to their savings account, but that’s not actually the case. The Vatican still holds billions—and some claim it’s likely into the trillions—of dollars worth of property, shell companies, and other assets that help them hide a vast amount of accumulated wealth over the centuries.

They classify their financial reserves as based on revenue generated within a given year. This is the pot from which they pay most of their operating expenses. Some of the surplus from their reserves is carried over into the new fiscal year, but much of it goes into their less transparent coffers. Maintaining a balanced but modest financial reserve allows them to continue to ask for money from their followers while still showing a need for it.

The reality is this: They could operate for decades without a single additional bit of revenue coming in from donations or known ventures. But that would require opening up areas of wealth that they simply do not want known to the public. It sounds nefarious but it is a common practice by many charitable and religious organizations that fly under the radar since the ones who would normally investigate such things, namely the various tax institutions around the world like the IRS, aren’t concerned with tracking down money that will not get taxed anyway.

It isn’t illegal. In most circumstances, it isn’t even really immoral. But we’re not in normal circumstances, so now would be the time to break open some of their piggy banks and help people rather than asking us to send what little we have. This is not a criticism of Catholics in general or even the greater church body. It’s a criticism of Vatican leadership that is working in its own self interests at a time when it needs to be more helpful for those in need.

According to Disclose.tv:

The Vatican admits it has nearly depleted its financial reserves and pleads for more donations from the faithful.

The Vatican published its 2021 budget in its latest effort at greater transparency. It seeks to reassure donors that money is being well spent after mismanagement.

However, the Vatican warned it has nearly depleted its reserves from donations. It is now urging the faithful to continue giving to cover its budget deficit.

Francis’ economy minister, Reverend Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, said the pandemic reduced donations as well as revenue from shuttered museums. He said this would contribute to a projected 30 percent reduction in revenue.

The reduction will be 213 million euros in 2021, from 307 million euros in 2019.

One does not have to dive into the many Vatican conspiracy theories to realize the notion that they’re “broke” is disingenuous. Instead of asking for support from the destitute, perhaps they should do more to help.

