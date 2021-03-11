Share the truth















Naomi Wolf, liberal feminist author and former political advisor to Bill Clinton, implores Americans, (whether on the left or the right), to wake up to the totalitarian transformation taking place in front of our eyes—before it’s too late to fight back.

The authoritarian socialist left has always been masters at deception and propaganda. This is how they temporarily took control with only 8% of the population and how they take so many false laudatory labels for themselves. As is being proven out, they are the enemies of liberty and yet many far-leftists maintain the false moniker of liberal.

Meanwhile, true liberals are trying to warn the rest of us of the danger we face as in the recent PragerU video we’re presenting. Like many who actually believe in the concept of individual liberty and common sense Civil Rights, true liberals do not deserve to be clustered with the extreme radicals of the authoritarian far left.

There is only one way to order the political spectrum – by the size of government

Further on in the video, Dennis Prager makes the salient point that as a government grows, everything else shrinks in size. The worst of these being liberty, that which those who falsely characterize the political spectrum as one of “conservative/liberal” don’t seem to understand.

Government growth always tends to be in one direction, it rarely diminishes in size of its own volition. We are witness to this with the COVID crisis, remember ’15 days to slow the spread’? That was almost a year ago, and some are still trying to hold onto the power they took.

Authoritarianism is a leftist trait

While the fascist left loves to run around flexing its authoritarian muscle, it also has to spend a lot of time denying the obvious. Hence, the reason they tend to project their issues on the right.

As they say, If it weren’t for double standards, Democrats wouldn’t have standards at all. This is never more prevalent than in their near-constant accusation of conservatives and other of the pro-liberty right being ‘Nazis’ or ‘Fascists’ whenever the mood hits them – but only those days that end in ‘y’.

It was one of the first rules of ‘political correctness’ to never refer to a socialist workers’ party as a socialist workers’ party courtesy of the Soviet Union. But the left has taken and run with that rule, these days it’s verboten to refer to all the eerie parallels between the nation’s socialist left and the Nationalsozialistische deutsche Arbeiter-Partei.

Anyone who studies the nation’s socialist left will notice that they do spend an inordinate amount of time spewing propaganda trying to rewrite a historic fact. Or as they would term it ‘debunk’ that historic fact set forth in virtually every dictionary on the planet. These are just some of the propaganda pieces from the nation’s socialist media that all parrot the same talking points:

Violating “Godwin’s rule”

Contrast the incessant leftist cacophony with the feigned outrage at the merest mention of the facts of the disturbing number of a common trait between the nation’s socialist left and other national socialist organizations.

This has risen to the point of being codified as some sort of ‘rule’ that began as a humorous aphorism known as “Godwin’s rule”. Such that it is ever so ironically used to suppress free speech the nation’s socialist left doesn’t agree with.

It has even gone so far as to the left making exceptions for itself on the fly whenever needed. To the point that the purveyor of said ‘rule’ is now an “expert” in the new propaganda words from the authoritarian left.

Suffice it to say, this humorous aphorism has become just another vestige of political correctness. A rank double standard of the national socialist left used to suppress speech – in the fine tradition of the Nazi party.

The Bottom line: Despite their delusions, logic shows the left is the authoritarian side of the spectrum.

We’ve come to a fascinating realization in the past few days that it’s entirely possible that leftists actually think they are on the side of liberty. That somehow their socialist national agenda will free people instead of enslaving them.

How this is possible is absolutely mind-boggling given the basic logic of the situation. But understandable if one factor in the plethora of absurd political spectrum models based on non-existent metrics.

The problem from the nation’s socialist left is that current events and logic are two factors that obliterate this delusion. While they tend to try and compartmentalize all their actions against liberty, their sum total is adverse to freedom. They can pretend that it’s private corporations here and the government there, but at the end of the day, it’s their side that is attacking everyone’s Civil Rights and deprives them of their basic liberty.

The video also proves that liberty is diminished as government grows bigger. Leftists cannot dispute that basic logic.

They can try to blame all of this on someone else, but they are the ones pushing authoritarianism. They can try to blame others as being ‘Nazis’ or any other number of pejoratives, but they are the ones expanding government out of proportion. Leftists need to know they are the ‘baddies’, facts and logic prove that is the case, there is just no denying it.

