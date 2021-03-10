Share the truth















California Sen. Richard Pan, a Democrat, is once again infringing health freedom with a new op-ed in The Washington Post that calls people who resist Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination “domestic terrorists.”

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

A Big Pharma hack who singlehandedly removed both religious and medical exemptions from vaccination in California, Pan believes that anti-vaccine “extremism” is a threat to the republic, requiring even more authoritarianism from the government.

We will not link to WaPo directly so as not to support the fake news rag, but Pan wrote in it that “steps” need to be taken to “limit” the “impact” of vaccine resistance among the populace. Experimental Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) gene therapy injections, which the medical establishment is calling “vaccines,” need to get “into people’s arms,” Pan says, and those who oppose them are getting in the way of this agenda.

“This campaign to deny potentially lifesaving vaccines to those seeking them, and to poison public opinion against vaccinations, could result in countless American deaths,” Pan fear-mongers in his article. “This is akin to domestic terrorism.”

Pan is referring, here, to protesters who showed up at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to warn people against getting jabbed with experimental messenger RNA (mRNA) injections that reprogram DNA. These jabs come with no liability to their manufacturers in the event of injury or death, it turns out, and they have not undergone the normal safety testing process since they received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Public health officials, police and fire departments must join hands with a common goal of securing vaccination sites for patients,” Pan contends. “Laws need to be strengthened to deter such actions … Laws have been in place for years creating buffer zones to distance protesters from abortion clinics – legislation that has withstood plenty of court challenges.”

Richard Pan is a dictatorial tyrant who belongs in communist China, not the land of the free

If Pan gets his way, those who oppose Chinese virus injections will be treated like criminals who deserve jail time. He also wants social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to continue cracking down on free speech, even as he claims to be supportive of the First Amendment.

“Corporate owners of these platforms can moderate and close down groups that promote disinformation and endanger lives. Why don’t these companies treat anti-vaccine activists the same way?” Pan laments.

Pan’s ideology is better suited for a communist country such as China where all free speech is “moderated” by the government. America’s founding fathers would have overthrown someone like Pan and banished him from the country for threatening to stamp out freedom and liberty in the pursuit of “public health.”

Public health, by the way, has become a catch-all concept to justify all sorts of encroachment against individual liberty. The powers that be carefully crafted a narrative about a contagious virus that can only be stopped if everyone “does their part,” and this is now being used to stamp out the Bill of Rights and replace it with full-scale communism.

The good news is that many people are aware of this agenda and are bravely speaking out against it.

“The only domestic terrorist here is the author of this steaming pile of crap,” wrote one commenter at The Washington Post, referring to Pan and his garbage article.

“Extremism is forcing vaccination through societal restraints, knowing that the covid vaccine has been associated with death and disability, for which there is no liability, and no right to trial by jury and no proper recourse,” wrote another.

To keep up with the latest news about how the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is being used to usher in communism, visit Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit