It’s been a full year to the day since Jerry Wayne’s famous confrontation of then-candidate Joe Biden regarding his plan to strip American’s of our Second Amendment rights. During that confrontation, the current Alleged President refused to hear Jerry’s concerns and, instead, responded with intimidation, even challenging him to take it outside and fight.

This is actually indicative of the typical response by Democrats when confronted with the truth. Since Conservatives have the truth on our side, and the Dems know it, the primary form of deflection from having to answer tough questions is intimidation. This is why we’ve seen Cancel Culture and de-platforming being weaponized, of which Freedom First Network has fallen victims to. However, we’ve also seen it with actual violence (such as the Black Lives Matter riots over the summer) and with threats of violence (often times accomplished through doxxing). Joe Biden’s threat of violence should have immediately rendered him disqualified from running for president, but clearly the Democrats looked the other way.

As discussed in this episode of Freedom One-On-One, Conservatives are going to have to figure out how to take the Left’s power away and refuse to be intimidated. Jerry took a stand against tyrannical power when he confronted Joe Biden, who was threatening to take away our Constitutional Right to own firearms. When the intimidation tactics came, he did not back down. Neither can we.

However, that does not mean that we should not be taking precautions. As Americans, we’ve failed to lead the way in building up strong businesses that can compete with the Corporate Elites that are leading our nation. Right now, when you spend your money with the majority of the big corporations, you are either funding the Chinese Communist Party or the Democrat Party. One way or the other, financially supporting Big Corporations is funding the destruction of America.

We must create other alternatives. For example, we’ve created Freedom First Coffee as a superior choice to that of Starbucks. It’s 100% organic and fire-roasted, creating what many are saying is the best tasting coffee that they’ve ever had! You can order your bag of our Founders Blend at http://freedomfirstcoffee.com using code JEFF at checkout for 10% off.

But even beyond the shameless self-plug, where are the Conservative versions of Social Media that are actually competing with Big Tech? Where are the Conservative film studios that are giving Disney and Universal a run for their money? Where are the online marketplaces that take the power away from Jeff Bezos and Amazon?

If we are going to take back our country, we are going to have to do that through voting. Obviously, there’s voting in candidates through elections every 2-4 years. However, there’s also voting with our dollar by choosing to financially support small businesses with American-made products that love this country. One of the easiest, yet most powerful, ways that you can help save our nation is simply by supporting America First companies. You can make a difference… start with where you spend your money.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

