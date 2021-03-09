Share the truth















There is a scene in the movie “Gods and Generals” in which Colonel Robert E. Lee turns down President Lincoln’s offer for him to command of the Union Army that was being raised to suppress the South’s bid for independence. Francis P. Blair presented Lincoln’s offer to Lee, and the Virginian responded respectfully but firmly in the negative:

“I regret to say that the President’s hasty calling up of 75,000 volunteers to subdue the rebellion in the cotton states has done nothing to ameliorate the crisis, it has only deepened it. … I never thought I’d live to see the day that a president of the United States would raise an army to invade his own country. … No Mr. Blair, I cannot lead it, I will not lead it.” (1)

Lee’s decision can be questioned and regretted, but it was a brave and honest act, one that was true to his character, his utter loyalty to his home and kin, and one that resulted in a war that was no different than the Founders’ war for independence from Great Britain. The only difference was that the Founders won, and Lee and the Confederacy lost. Both wars were fought because Americans knew they were confronting growing tyranny.

To think that another American war for the recovery of independence is an impossibility would be a serious, perhaps fatal mistake for any American — especially Biden and his confederates — to make. Today, loyal Americans surely recognize that Biden’s tyranny is steadily unfolding and will become worse when the Democrats remove or kill him.

Let’s skip forward from spring, 1861, to spring, 2021. I can honestly say that I never thought I would live to see the day that a President of the United States – in this case Joe Biden – would openly ally himself with foreign countries to attack all Americans, even those of his own party. As this is written, Biden is furthering the success of China’s ongoing biological-and-chemical weapons attacks on the American citizenry.

Biden’s open border policy deliberately has encouraged and greatly accelerated the flow of illegal aliens, diseased by the China Virus, into the country. It also is making much easier Beijing’s longstanding campaign to deliver as much made-in-China fentanyl as possible into the United States; this to continue to increase the number of Americans murdered by the Beijing regime and its China-made drug.

The anti-American savagery of Biden’s alliance with China and Iran can also be seen in his open-border policy. Common sense, and the fact that our Chinese and Iranian enemies are not stupid, will tell you that because Beijing and Tehran knew of and mightily assisted the Democrats’ theft of the 2020 presidential election, they were able to preposition military, intelligence, and paramilitary operatives in Mexico and Central America.

These people would be able to easily enter the United States once the fixed election was completed, the illicitly elected Biden was sworn in, and the Democrats opened the border. These operatives are now coming into the United States not just to collect intelligence, but to help Biden defend his patently illegitimate regime. They will quietly work to silence or eliminate Americans working to restore the republic’s independence and liberty from the tyranny Biden is installing. They also are likely to work with the FBI, DoJ, and ATF to seize the weapons of Americans, as well as to stage large false-flag attacks, like that U.S. agencies conducted against the audience at a country-music concert in Las Vegas on 1 October 2017.

As the saying goes, come retribution.

