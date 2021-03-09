Share the truth















Joe Biden was supposed to be a moderate. Since taking his oath of office, he has demonstrated the only thing moderate about his policies is timing; he hasn’t seized guns or announced his version of the Green New Deal nearly fast enough for the radical progressives in his party. But they’re taking over nonetheless, pushing suicidal border policies, radical Cultural Marxism, and hyper-spending that would make Barack Obama blush.

We saw the sharp lurch to the left by the Democratic Party in Nevada where EVERY party leadership position was won by candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. They defeated the Harry Reid machine in the state, prompting an instant response by the Democratic Establishment to resign their positions in protest. All of them. According to The Intercept:

NOT LONG AFTER Judith Whitmer won her election on Saturday to become chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, she got an email from the party’s executive director, Alana Mounce. The message from Mounce began with a note of congratulations, before getting to her main point.

She was quitting. So was every other employee. And so were all the consultants. And the staff would be taking severance checks with them, thank you very much.

On March 6, a coalition of progressive candidates backed by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America took over the leadership of the Nevada Democratic Party, sweeping all five party leadership positions in a contested election that evening. Whitmer, who had been chair of the Clark County Democratic Party, was elected chair. The establishment had prepared for the loss, having recently moved $450,000 out of the party’s coffers and into the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s account. The DSCC will put the money toward the 2022 reelection bid of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a vulnerable first-term Democrat.

This schism within the Democratic Party may seem like reason to cheer for Republicans. On the surface, knowing that there is dissention in the ranks of an opponent is a positive development. But it’s a temporary setback at best and marks another example of how the party’s and much of the nation’s sentiment towards “wokeness” in general is developing. This will not be an isolated case. We’re seeing a shift to the fringe, or to be more accurate, we’re seeing the far-left fringe of the party being mainstreamed as the new normal.

Democrats have generally been more accepting of their party’s direction than Republicans. There is less pushback amongst leftists who prefer to go with the flow of their collectivist leaders. This is why the mini-civil wars within the Democratic Party are short-lived compared to the ongoing battles between constitutional conservatives and RINOs. The separation on the right is profound and can be seen in attacks by many Republicans against President Trump. Democrats generally do not split up as easily. In short time, the Democratic-Socialists will be in full control as their moderate counterparts are forced to either play ball or be put out to pasture.

This is why the schism as worrisome. It’s happening rapidly and bodes ill for Republicans who have hopes of retaking the Senate and possibly the House in 2022. What the Democratic-Socialists lack in sound policies, they make up for with strong emotions. Leftists are more inclined to follow the lead of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because of the emotions they invoke. The only reason Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are still in charge on Capitol Hill is because the radicals are still an election or two away from majorities, but that doesn’t mean the Democratic base isn’t already embracing far-left tenets.

It’s imperative for conservatives to fight from a similar stance. We cannot just fight Democrats in a battle of ideas versus emotions. We must fight the GOP Establishment with as much tenacity as the Democratic-Socialists fight the Democratic Establishment. They learned from the good and bad of the Tea Party and translated it into more tangible and long-term actions. We must do the same. We must fight RINOs with as much ferocity as we fight Democrats because as long as the Republican Establishment is in control of the party’s general direction, they will always be the surrender caucus. They cannot win with ideas and they definitely cannot win with emotion.

The Republican Establishment has been able to win some of their battles against the Democratic Establishment, but they will be eaten alive by a party that is controlled by the rising woke crowd.

Do not cheer the leftward lurch of the Democratic Party. The belief that it makes them weaker fails to take into account that the nation is being driven more and more by emotion. We need to exceed their passion and then win with ideas.

