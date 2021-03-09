Share the truth















As the deadline for California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall approaches, another unpopular politician’s recall efforts are just getting started. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has been served a notice of intention to circulate a recall petition.

Gascon has come under fire in the months since taking office over his pro-crime stances. After winning in 2020 thanks in large part to an infusion of cash from George Soros, Gascon made enemies quickly among law abiding citizens. Even the assistant DA has Gascon in the crosshairs. Now, the recall efforts are officially rolling:

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Served with Notice of Intention to Circulate Recall Petition

The formal service triggers the final steps leading up to the approval and public circulation of recall petitions

(LOS ANGELES, CA) – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has officially been served with a notice of intention to circulate a recall petition. The formal service triggers the final steps leading up to the approval and public circulation of official recall petitions. Once the recall petition is approved, proponents will have 160 days to collect 580,000 signatures from registered voters in Los Angeles County.

“George Gascon’s failure to protect our most vulnerable communities is a complete dereliction of his foremost duty as a District Attorney, and he must be removed from office immediately before he can do any more damage,” said Tania Owen, Co-Chair of the Recall George Gascon campaign. “What George Gascon is doing is not criminal justice reform; it is the outright destruction of our criminal justice system and the very laws meant to protect us.”

The grounds for the recall as stated on the official notice included the following:

Since being elected, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has abandoned crime victims and their families. Gascon has disregarded the rule of law and weakened lawful sentencing requirements for the most violent criminals, including murderers, armed robbers, and rapists.

George Gascon’s new policies treat career and repeat violent offenders as if they had never committed a crime, ignoring public safety laws approved by the people. Gascon has even reduced sentences on hate crimes, gun crimes, and gang crimes.

On behalf of crime victims and their families and in the interest of public safety, this notice of intention to recall George Gascon as Los Angeles District Attorney is submitted.

The grass roots effort to recall Gascon is supported by victims’ rights advocates, former law enforcement officials, and current and former prosecutors, including: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, former Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley, former Los Angeles City Councilman Dennis Zine, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Michael Antonovich, Commissioner of Arcadia Burton Brink, former National Director for the Office for Victims of Crime John W. Gillis, Retired Deputy Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department Bob Green, Mayor of Palmdale Steve Hofbauer, leading expert in rescuing child sex trafficking victims Dr. Lois Lee, former Assistant City Prosecutor for the City of Long Beach Timothy O’Reilly, Mayor of Lancaster R. Rex Parris, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, and many others.

For the latest updates on when the petitions will become publicly available, or to volunteer or contribute to the Recall George Gascon campaign, visit recallgeorgegascon.com.

George Soros has demonstrated he’s able to buy elections for radical social justice district attorneys. But the people are starting to realize lawlessness isn’t the best way to keep them safe, so they’re fighting back.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit