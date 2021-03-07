Share the truth















Nearly 50 years ago, iconic comedian George Carlin first did his routine on “The Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television.” His irreverent take on the censorship of network television has been referenced for decades by comedians and commentators alike. Still today, some of those words are taboo on network television.

They’re all allowed on Big Tech platforms, though. Vulgarity is barely a blip on Big Tech’s radar. But they’ve replaced the censorship of certain foul words with censorship of ideas. There are likely more than seven that are considered to be just too bad to be openly discussed on Twitter, Facebook, or Google properties like YouTube, but these are the seven that we’ve had personal experience with, particularly in the last few months.

NOQ Report has already lost its Twitter account and had its Facebook page suppressed to the point of irrelevance. The website is severely penalized by Google. Our Freedom First YouTube channel has been banned and our NOQ Report YouTube channel is in the middle of a strike-induced time-out. The NOQ Report Podcast has been banned on Spotify, Transistor, and Captivate.

We’ve catalogued these seven topics with both personal experiences as well as reports from other sources who have also had their speech curtailed. Keep in mind, there’s a big difference between being quashed over illegal speech and being suppressed over controversial topics. We’re not free-speech absolutists. If some guy wants to post his ex-girlfriend’s bikini pics with her address and the location of the spare key to her apartment, that should not be protected speech. The suppression we’ve experienced is over ideas that have been deemed too dangerous because they question the mainstream narrative.

Here’s the list in no particular order…

Climate change

One of our first “fact-checked” pieces of content on Facebook came in late 2019 and then again in early 2020. The latter was over an article we published about the Australian bushfires. We accurately noted that 183 arsonists had been arrested already (it jumped up to 215 a few days later) and were being considered by local authorities as a primary cause of the massive destruction that engulfed the continent down under.

Facebook shot down the story and curtailed our page’s reach as a result. Their reason: We lacked context pertaining to climate change. By noting that people had started fires, we were obligated by Facebook to acknowledge that despite the obvious cause of the destruction, climate change was still being considered the biggest cause of the fires by political “scientists.”

This happens on YouTube as well. Any narrative that questions whether man-made climate change is going to kill us all in a matter of a few years is anathema on these “platforms.”

Bill Gates

We received threatening letters in early 2020 regarding articles we were posting about eugenicist billionaire Bill Gates. These articles were taken down, not out of cowardice but because we simply do not have the resources to take on a billionaire in court. Despite taking down some of the articles, we were instantly and without warning or acknowledgement stifled on Google.

At the time, it accounted for a good chunk of our website traffic. On May 5, 2020, that traffic faucet was cut off almost completely. Today, we receive more traffic from DuckDuckGo, Bing, and Yahoo than we do from the much larger Google.

Biology (as it pertains to gender)

This is an obvious one. “Deadnaming” is an instant suspension or ban on most major “platforms.” Even making simple claims like “a man is a man and a woman is a woman” can get you in trouble. But in recent weeks we’ve seen a sharp rise in the ways of discussing transgengerism that can get someone cut off by Big Tech. Saying that biological males should not compete against biological females in competitive sports regardless of what gender they claim is now being considered “hate speech” in some circles.

This is ludicrous to anyone other than the most “woke.” It is scientific fact that a college-aged biological male who feels like he’s a woman will not lose his superior strength and speed based solely on his gender claim. This has caused major problems in women’s sports as the biological males in the competitions win the vast majority of the time. It’s an unfair advantage, but the “woke” crowd does not believe in fairness. They believe in supremacy of their ideology even if it causes harm to institutions like women’s athletics.

Black Lives Matter

Be careful what you say about BLM on Big Tech platforms. If you’re too critical, you will be suppressed, suspended, or banned. You will be labeled as a racist even if you make common sense arguments such as “all lives matter.” By their “woke” standards any belief that people are created equal or that systemic racism was on a sharp decline in recent years BEFORE BLM made it an issue again are thoughts that must not be uttered.

A recent article was suppressed on all Big Tech platforms. In it, we described factual takeaways from revelations that Black Lives Matter collected $90 million and many are questioning how the money is being spent. Among the many are local Black Lives Matter chapters and Michael Brown Sr whose son’s death at the hands of a White cop helped prompt the BLM movement in the first place.

Antifa

Talking about Antifa in a negative light won’t necessarily get you banned by Big Tech directly, but there is a coordinated effort by Antifa and their supporters to cancel these critical accounts nonetheless. They use “A/R Groups,” Attack and Report, to antagonize anti-Antifa accounts and then report them with hundreds or even thousands of accounts over their responses. This can prompt algorithmic suspensions.

But this type of cancelation extends beyond the virtual. Reporters, activists, and politicians who speak out against Antifa are targeted regularly for real-world cancelation. They use intimidation techniques and social jamming to dissuade people from questioning them. Ironically, their techniques are the closest we’ve seen to a private organization in the United State engaging in… wait for it… fascism.

Vaccines

These last two topics are the big ones that are currently at the top of the banhammer hierarchy. If you want to be suppressed on Facebook, minimized on Twitter, or banned on YouTube, question the efficacy of Covid vaccines. It’s a virtual death sentence despite the fact that the science behind these vaccines is still being debated by doctors.

One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” to have real concerns about vaccines that have not been properly tested nor administered. The death toll from these vaccines rises daily, yet we cannot mention such things without risking being taken off of Big Tech platforms.

Voter fraud

Ssh. Don’t say it. Don’t say that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Don’t mention that Dominion Voting Systems was allegedly used to put Joe Biden in the White House. Don’t question the mainstream narrative that voter fraud didn’t happen despite clear indications it absolutely did happen. Any of these things will get you booted by Big Tech.

Perhaps that’s why we’re getting constantly suppressed. At NOQ Report and Freedom First Network, we refuse to self-censor the truth about the 2020 election. Voter fraud happened. It was widespread. It was almost certainly the direct reason that Joe Biden is in the Oval Office instead of President Trump. And it hasn’t been fixed. In fact, it’s getting worse as Democrats try to codify a permanent state of fraud in every election across the country.

Solutions

There are a couple of pieces of advice I can offer to those who are concerned about being censored by Big Tech over the topics they discuss. First and foremost, get your presence built up on other platforms. Gab, Parler, MeWe, Minds, Locals, and others have varying degrees of freer speech they allow on their platforms. Our stance is to stay on the Big Tech platforms with the understanding that at some point in the near future, we will likely be wiped out by them. But that doesn’t mean we have to give up and leave these “platforms” willingly. We just refuse to be beholden to them. Until they ban us we will continue to use them to spread the truth. And when we get banned, so be it. We’re not concerned either way.

Another challenge many conservatives are experiencing is a lack of truthful news on these topics. Many of us have been trained to get our news from these “platforms” which means that this new censored normal we’re experiencing on them will naturally present a smaller picture of the news.

For this solution, I turn to four news aggregators we’ve found to be awesome. There are more, of course, but these ones seem to be the most complete in their willingness to tell the truth regardless of the virtual consequences. From top to bottom, the best four aggregators are:

The Liberty Daily: This is the oldest of the “Drudge alternatives” and is by far the most compelling. For complete transparency, I am friends with the owner and help the site whenever I can. But even if I had no connection at all, it would still be my go-to on a daily (hourly?) basis to reveal the news you just won’t find on Twitter or Facebook. Conservative Playlist: For more transparency, I know the owner of this site as well. He is private but I can say that he has written for NOQ Report in the past. While not quite as properly updated throughout the day like The Liberty Daily, it has one nice feature that appeals to some. It provides snippets of the content that allows users to decide if they want to click through or not. It also includes sections for videos and podcasts, though Freedom First Network shows are rarely featured (hint, hint). Populist Press: Another relatively new entry to the list, Populist Press is very similar to Conservative Playlist in that they promote snippet pages instead of direct links. Their willingness to expose controversial news is quickly becoming their trademark, but be careful. There are occasionally questionable stories posted there. I don’t hold it against them by any means; to cover controversial topics these aggregators must sometimes dwell in the fringe. I’d rather peruse a site that occasionally has questionable content than one that dismisses any stories that aren’t mainstream. Uncanceled News: A byproduct (or as they call it, a sister site) to Conservative Playlist, it is very similar with two major differences. First, it’s just news and commentaries. No videos or podcasts. Second, it uses direct links like The Liberty Daily and Drudge Report.

The last piece of advice I’d give to conservatives is to start differentiating between truly conservative sites and those that are proxies for the Republican Establishment. Fox News and Washington Examiner may claim to be right-leaning still, but both of these outlets and many others have been co-opted by The Swamp. Sites like NOQ, The Gateway Pundit, National File, and 100 Percent Fed Up may be considered by some to be “fringe,” but that doesn’t mean we’re wrong. Today, everything that is truly conservative is being classified as “fringe.” The new normal is to assume anything that’s not mainstream and leans right must be “fringe” and therefore must be ignored.

Some will note it’s self-serving advice to call on people to read these sites because we’re among them. That’s fair. But keep in mind, our goal is to promote the truth. We will not back down to cancel culture or risk of censorship. The two instances we pulled down stories was over threats of direct and credible lawsuits by those with much greater resources than we have. We’re not suicidal, but we will not be bullied by petty progressivism, either.

If you’re relying on Big Tech to deliver your news, you’re missing the whole picture. They won’t allow certain topics, not because these topics are “fake news” but because they’re a danger to the mainstream narratives. Fight back.

'The Purge' by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

