There is no doubt that former U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke is controversial. She has butted heads with powerful people on both sides of the political aisle, including a recent row with former acting-DNI Richard Grenell. But she apparently crossed the Big Tech line with a single-word post on Twitter because doing so was calling out a hideous quote by a popular LGBTQ icon.

She had just quote-Tweeted a post by feminist Twitter account Women’s Voices, @womenreadwomen. The account she retweeted is generally left-leaning but opposes the transgender takeover of the feminist movement much in the same way that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling does. In a recent Tweet, Women’s Voice posted a quote from gender-fluid provocateur Alok Vaid-Menon, known as ALOK, for inflammatory remarks regarding “little girls.” Witzke’s one-word response was apparently enough to get her booted from the “platform.”

Witzke came under fire last week for arguing against gay conservatives influencing the Republican Party. She went head-to-head against Grenell, a gay conservative who was the first homosexual to hold a major position in the White House as acting-Director of National Intelligence. But Twitter seemed to have no issues with the argument, possibly because it represented a schism in the conservative movement.

Going after ALOK, on the other hand, brought down the banhammer quickly. Her one-word quote-Tweet, “Demonic,” referred to a quote by ALOK in which he said, “The narrative is that transgender people will come into bathrooms and abuse little girls. The supposed ‘purity’ of the victims has remained stagnant. There are no princesses. Little girls are also kinky. Your kids aren’t as straight and narrow as you think.”

Many, including several writers here at NOQ Report, have had similar opinions of the exploitation of children by some in the LGBTQ community. We did not weigh in on the spat between Grenell and Witzke, but we’ve written heavily about the transgender supremacy that is sweeping the country. We’re all for equal rights and equal protections, but the Cultural Marxism we’re seeing today is not about that.

Twitter responded carefully to the new of Witzke’s banning, though some conservatives expressed support.

How brave of you. Now stand up for Lauren Witzke getting banned from Twitter for denouncing LGBT extremists preying on children. https://t.co/v3baMqBEvv — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 7, 2021

Jaden McNeil called out the “gay mafia.”

Twitter just banned Lauren Witzke. This is what happens when you stand up against the gay mafia. o7 pic.twitter.com/1G0DFK8Uxs — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) March 7, 2021

Ethan Ralph noted that she is focusing now on Messenger.

BREAKING: Just spoke exclusively with Lauren Witzke after her permanent Twitter suspension. Here's her statement. pic.twitter.com/HVK9OXlGnB — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) March 7, 2021

Patrick Howley called her an “interesting thinker.”

Welp, Lauren Witzke has been banned from Twitter. Silicon Valley determined to snuff out interesting thinkers to shove more Ben Shapiro at us — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) March 7, 2021

Red Eagle Politics noted that not all on the right are upset with Witzke’s banning.

Lauren Witzke got kicked off Twitter today because she rightfully railed against a demonic individual who sexualized children—and several members of Con. Inc. are happy about it. Shows you the true state of affairs here in 2021. — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) March 7, 2021

Whether you support Lauren Witzke’s perspectives or not, you have to acknowledge the censorship of conservative accounts by Big Tech is an ongoing problem, especially when we look at the context of her removal.

