Share the truth















It is rare in life to learn so much, so quickly. Since 20 January 2021, Biden and his talentless and widely depraved entourage have taught all Americans the most important lesson of their lives – the Democrats and their tech, Wall Street, and media allies hate them and want most of them dead and the rest enslaved and poverty-stricken. The Biden team so far has:

–Crushed more than 50,000 well-paying jobs and offered them no options for alternate work except to mockingly suggest they can work as code writers and solar-panel makers, jobs that exist primarily in India, China, and other locations abroad.

–Opened the southern border for the easy and unlimited entry of criminals of all kinds, child-and-woman traffickers, diseased Chinese Flu-spreaders, murderers, rapists, child molesters, fentanyl traffickers, and American-job stealers.

–Restarted U.S. participation in wars in Syria and Yemen, began seeking war with Russia, began purging the U.S. military of all those who not share the anti-human doctrine of the Democratic Party, and began an intervention in the politics of Burma.

–Ended U.S. energy independence and started the process of plaguing working Americans with ever-higher energy prices, particularly at the gas pump.

–Converted the nation’s capital city into an armed camp, surrounding that cesspool with military forces, armored vehicles, tall fences, and razor wire. All this to protect the politicians in both parties and the civil service who are working to kill Americans and their republic.

–Rewarded the Chinese Communist Party for its policies of mass murder, fixing the U.S. 2020 election, and enslaving its people to ensure ever-growing wealth for Biden, his family, and the enormous number of Democrats and Republicans who have long been on Beijing’s payroll.

–Prepared a c.$2 trillion Chinese Virus relief package, only 9-percent of which will be delivered to out-of-work Americans.

–Readied legislation that is meant to end the 1st and 2nd Amendments and to permanently change national voting so as to perpetually fix national elections in favor of the Democrats and China.

–Continued to refuse to tell Americans that Fauci and his gang of murderers knew from that start that hydroxychloroquine killed the Chinese Virus and, if widely used, would have prevented most deaths from the Chinese Virus.

–Rejoined the Paris Climate Accord – which is based on as much or more bad high-school science as the Chinese Virus – which is meant to destroy America’s working class and impoverish all Americans save those favored by the Democrats, George Soros, China, and Bill Gates.

The foregoing of course is not a complete list of the Biden’s gang war of extermination against loyal Americans. The war will continue at the remarkable pace maintained by the Biden administration during its first six weeks. Blips will occur, however. Before long they will have to force the demented, nearly brain-dead Biden out of office – using the 25th Amendment – or by simply murdering him, as they did Justice Scalia. Then they will have find an unconstitutional way to move the play-toy-of-so-many into Biden’s spot, as she is constitutionally disqualified to serve as president.

Through all of this, the Democrats will speedily press forward with their war of extermination against the citizenry by forcing the inoculation of all with a vaccine that, for being safe, is toting up rather large numbers of dead and maimed. Speed, after all, is their only hope because they know that Trump knows, and has incontrovertible evidence of, every heinous crime they have committed and reveled in, and will use it at a time of his choosing.

But how do they know Trump knows it all? Well, Q’s job was as much to inform the enemy of their coming annihilation as it was to teach patriots the truth and prepare them to resist and defeat the savagely anti-human foe depicted in that truth. The Democrats and their fellow usurpers, felons, pedophiles, traitors, and mass murderers are fully aware of the butchers’ bill they will have to pay, and have graven in their minds that they are the ones Q repeatedly identified as people “who would never again be able to safely walk the streets.”

The Democrats are not angry and feverishly obsessed with Q because he is a source of misinformation, a dangerous cult leader, or some other phenomenon contrived in their weak and fearful minds. They are angry, obsessed, and terrified with Q because they know he is the genuine and truthful harbinger of the criminal, treasonous, and anti-human revelations that will seal their well-merited and hopefully painful doom.

Article originally published at Non-Intervention2.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit