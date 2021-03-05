Share the truth















“Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.” -Friedrich Nietzsche

The left has overplayed their hand once again, they realize what it is that is the only thing that really truly unifies them, the only thing that is keeping them from eating their own. That is their hatred for Donald Trump, they can’t possibly think of what a life without him would look like or how it is that they would even function as a unified party, therefore they must keep that hatred alive. This is one of the only reason’s they pushed forward with the impeachment charges.

They are so absolutely afraid of what it is that Donald Trump stood for in regards to the freedom of the individual that the only solution they had was to eliminate him from the playing field completely. Not only would this silence him, and the great many things that he accomplished through his policy, such as the economic growth, long term peace in the Middle East, and moving the embassy for Israel to Jerusalem.

The Left can not come to terms that gas prices were low, and their paychecks were bigger, that unemployment was at an all time low, because if they came to terms with the truth about the era of Trump, their illusion of the world would be destroyed, and the unity of the Democratic Party along with it. Not only did this impeachment sham keep them from doing anything potentially damaging, it made Trump once again look untouchable, walking away with another acquittal, a two time champ.

Jeff Dornik joins us for our news wrap up episode of the week discussing this impeachment sham as well as some tough words spoken by Nikki Haley in regards to Trumps criticism in regards to how Pence handled the certification of the election on January 6th. Did she end up going to far or was what she was saying justified in some sort of way, we handle this issue with a few different perspectives.

President Biden eases up on China in the power industry, pushing through electronic transformers that are manufactured in China to be shipped to the United States. One of our nations most threatening enemies is now having a direct impact on our electric grid posing a massive threat to the United States. Could this lead to an EMP attack, or something far worse or more nefarious and why is this being so hushed over may of the different news outlets?

Finally Gina Carano is fired from Disney Plus in her role in “The Mandalorian” for some tweets she made referencing the dehumanization of people with different political ideologies. Coming close to seeing an end to her career through the Lefts weapon of Cancel Culture, the right fights back as Ben Shapiro with The Daily Wire hires on Gina to produce and star in their new upcoming feature film. Is this the start of conservatives cancelling cancel culture? What can we do within our own communities? In the words of Gina Carano, “They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

To watch the entire episode of The Federalist Faction on Locals, please click here.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

