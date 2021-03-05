Share the truth















The New York state senate passed a bill today that greatly reduces Governor Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers while adding legislative oversight to the emergency orders that are currently in place. This move, which has been anticipated for a three weeks, demonstrated bipartisanship with every Democrat voting in favor of hampering the de facto leader of their party in the state.

There was some dissent. 20 Republicans voted against the measure, not because they do not agree with reining in Cuomo’s authority following his various coronavirus follies, but because they did not feel the measure is strong enough. According to The Post Millennial:

All Democrats voted in favor of the measure, but 20 Republicans voted against it simply because they believed it didn’t go far enough.

According to New York State Senate: “the legislation revokes the Governor’s authority to issue new directives while allowing those that are now enforced and that pertain to preserving public health to continue under significantly greater legislative oversight.”

This is something that was talked about earlier this week as the New York state legislature arranged some kind of deal on the topic.

According to The Hill, the New York State Assembly is slated to pass a similar bill (as of writing they’re currently debating it). It would go to Governor Cuomo’s desk for him to sign. If he doesn’t, Senate Democrats have a supermajority in order to override any potential veto.

The bulletpoints of the legislation detail how Governor Cuomo’s powers will be kept in check:

“Revoking the Governor’s authority to issue any new directives.” “Authorizing the Governor to extend or modify directives that are currently in effect to respond to the ongoing pandemic, but requires five days’ notice to the Legislature or to local elected officials before that extension or modification goes into effect.” “Requiring the Governor to respond publicly to any comments they received from the Legislature or from local leaders if a directive is extended.” “Requiring the Governor to create a searchable database of all executive actions that remain in force to inform lawmakers and the public with the current state of the law.” “Allowing the Legislature to terminate a state disaster emergency by concurrent resolution.”



The first and last points demonstrate the lack of political confidence state politicians have for Cuomo’s administration.

Emergency orders from the executive branches of government in the United States have always been considered as stopgaps until legislatures can codify full solutions to issues. Every state and the federal government have different approaches to how much power their executive branches have with these orders. New York was one of the most lenient in the nation for their governors and mayors, but if this bill becomes law it will reverse that status by placing the governor of New York near the bottom in regards to power.

Cuomo has been engulfed by multiple scandals in recent weeks, including at least three claims of sexual misconduct. But the big news surrounds his administration’s manipulation of numbers pertaining to nursing home deaths following a disastrous policy rollout in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. This has been known for months, but the coverup of the results of his actions drew bipartisan ire when it was revealed the real death totals were far greater than what was initially reported.

This is increasingly seeming like part of a trend. Cuomo was recently accused by the nephew of a former political opponent of “catfishing” him.

This is a good first step, but executive tyranny from governors across the nation must be addressed. Andrew Cuomo himself should not be worried about his powers. In a fair world, he would be more worried about going to jail.

