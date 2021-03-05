Share the truth















The normalization of pedophilia has been churning for decades with rapid advances in its acceptance happening it the last few years. The latest example of this form of Cultural Marxism was revealed in a leaked email to ABC journalists in Tasmania as they were instructed to avoid calling child sexual predators by the term “pedophile.” Why? Because doing so is seen as marginalizing those with pedophilia.

‘ABC reporters in Tasmania have been told to “avoid” referring to child sex abusers as pedophiles, to avoid marginalising people with pedophilia.’ https://t.co/5w6LHzbOQX — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 5, 2021

One might think this was driven by some pedophile advocacy group or radical progressive organization. Nope. This recommendation, which was adopted by producers for the areas most prominent news network, came down from consultation with a sexual assault survivors’ support service based on an incident in 2019 when an accused child sex predator killed himself.

According to The Australian:

The edict followed a discussion between a reporter and a local Sexual Assault Support Service last weekend, in which the service “mentioned their concerns about” use of the term in reporting.

This was prompted by reporting on alleged pedophile nurse James (Jim) Geoffrey Griffin, who killed himself in October 2019 while facing multiple charges relating to child sex abuse and producing child exploitation material.

“Sexual Assault Support Service on the weekend … mentioned their concerns about describing Griffin as a ‘paedophile’,” says the email sent by a senior producer.

“We should avoid it, unless we know he had a clinical diagnosis of paedophilia and instead use serial sexual offender / predator, or a sexual abuser of children and young people,” the next paragraph, in boldface, reads.

The growing movement to help people understand pedophilia, and thereby accept it to some extent, has morphed in recent years. First, they wanted those who suffer from pedophilia to be treated as people with mental disorders. But over time that changed into a concerted effort to convince people it isn’t a mental disorder but rather a different way of thinking. Today, it’s being pushed as an alternative lifestyle that we should accept, just like so many forms of sexual deviancy.

Where does this leftward lurch end? Sexual immorality and the misuse of our own bodies were both described in multiple parts of the Bible, most notably the first chapter of the Book of Romans.

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.

Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

When groups that are supposed to be helping victims put so much effort into protecting criminals and deviants, we know we’re living in backwards times. Good is called evil and evil is called good in our “woke” modern society.

