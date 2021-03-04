Share the truth















The Washington Football Team is canceling their cheerleading team, replacing them with a coed dance team. And as usual, leftists are cheering this “woke” move on without considering the reality of the situation: A coveted profession dominated by women is being subverted for the sake of men who want a piece of the action.

The Washington Football Team has discontinued its cheerleader program after more than 50 years, replacing it with a coed dance squad as part of its rebranding effort.https://t.co/1CcfdWrfg8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2021

According to ESPN:

The team had announced last month that the cheerleader program was paused while it decided what direction the rebranding would take. Petra Pope, hired by the team as a senior adviser focused on creating game-day entertainment, said the goal is to create a “more modern franchise.”

“With that comes inclusivity, diversity and in my mind, as an entertainer, athleticism,” Pope told ESPN by phone. “My desire is to create a team that is all of that — inclusive, diverse, coed, athletic — to set the gold standard in the NFL. We’re looking for that super athlete that can dance, perform tricks and stunts and manipulate whatever props that will create a really great show.”

While many on the woke side of the political aisle are cheering the move, those who will be affected by it aren’t so happy. The captain of the cheerleading squad, Candess Correll, questioned the team’s rationale for making a change.

There is literally nothing different about this vibe that she explained that we haven’t already been doing. We tumble at each touchdown. Flip each other during pregame. Already have dozens of costumes. Already are very (arguably the most) diverse race & gender-wise. https://t.co/yP0SSqkqNv — First Lady Candess (@1stLady_Candess) March 3, 2021

Cheerleading in general, whether as a profession or an extracurricular scholastic activity, has been a contentious issue among feminists. On one hand, it’s often considered a way of objectifying women. On the other hand, it can be empowering to some who view it as both a sport and an artform. For the Washington Football Team, it’s neither anymore.

Only the left can see eliminating women’s jobs and replacing them with men as somehow advancing their woke causes. The Washington Football Team and the NFL in general have become a total joke.

