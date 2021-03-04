Share the truth















<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last summer, streets and highways were blocked in cities across the country as Black Lives Matter and Antifa “activists” performed their “protests” in ways that were meant to harm people. They’d never admit that was their intention, but only a total idiot would think that slowing or stopping an ambulance carrying a dying person or preventing police from answering an emergency call would not cause real harm to people, perhaps even death.

In many leftist cities like Seattle and St. Louis, these “protests” were tolerated because social justice politicians did not want to seem unsympathetic to the anarcho-communist causes. The harm was done then and it’s sure to happen again once weather gets warmer and the “woke” crowd gets the gumption to venture forth. Tennessee hopes to curtail such activities with a bill that would make blocking highways and other avenues of transportation a felony offense with real jail time and fines attached.

But this bill gets even better. We’ve seen instances where people are blocked by “protesters” who are hitting their vehicle, trying to get inside, and even breaking out windows. Such dangerous situations can lead people to wonder whether they should accept the fate that the mob bestows on them or if they should try to speed away and risk going to jail themselves. We’ve also see dangerous situations in which people are hit by unsuspecting drivers who just happen to be going down a road they don’t realize is blocked. This new bill would grant immunity to those who unintentionally harm or kill those blocking the highway illegally.

According to WJHL:

A bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would make obstructing a highway a felony. It would also grant immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill someone blocking a highway. The House Criminal Justice Committee recommended HB 513 for passage on Wednesday.

The bill would upgrade the offense of obstructing a highway or street from a Class B or C misdemeanor to a Class E felony. It would also apply to obstructing a railway, waterway, hallway, “or any other place used for the passage of persons, vehicles or conveyances.”

Class E felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison. The bill would also impose a mandatory $3,000 fine.

Under the legislation, if a driver “who is exercising due care” unintentionally injures or kills someone blocking a highway, the driver would be immune from prosecution for the injury or death.

Both of these components make perfect sense in a world where we do not know what idiotic move the radicals are going to try to pull off next. They want to be victims. They want to be seen participating in their social justice activism and being harmed as a result, as long as that harm is not too severe. Otherwise, they’re generally cowards.

One of the most infuriating things that happens during these “rallies” that block traffic and cause harm is that they often erroneously invoke their right to assembly. Other times they claim they are just protesters as part of a free country or that they’re participating in righteous civil disobedience. All of these notions are false. The right to assemble is protected for those who are peaceful and not causing harm. As noted before, blocking highways definitely causes harm of innocent people.

As for protesting in a free country or practicing civil disobedience, the fools at Black Lives Matter or other radical groups do not seem to realize that these are personal acts. Protesting is voicing an opinion, not stopping ambulances from reaching hospitals. Civil disobedience is intended to cause potential legal troubles for the individual being disobedient, not pass the effects of their actions onto others. These “activists” miss these truths altogether.

Everyone should encourage their own state legislators to consider the same type of bill on the table in Tennessee. When spring and summer hit, highways will once again be dangerously blocked. This needs to be stopped immediately.

Watch the full video from this podcast on Locals.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit